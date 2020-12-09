IDEX Biometrics Receives Additional Production Order for TrustedBio Sensors from a Tier 1 Card Manufacturer

These sensors will be an integral part of the card manufacturers’ next generation biometric payment card, that will be made available to financial institutions early in 2021.

Oslo, Norway – 8 December 2020 - IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has received a further volume order from a global card manufacturer for the company’s TrustedBio biometric fingerprint sensors.

“We are delighted to receive another volume order from a rapidly growing list of Tier 1 customers for our TrustedBio fingerprint sensors,” said Vince Graziani, CEO of IDEX Biometrics. Vince continued, “It is clear the industry is recognizing that our TrustedBio fingerprint sensors and biometric solutions offer very compelling cost and performance benefits.”

