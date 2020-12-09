 

IDEX Biometrics Receives Additional Production Order for TrustedBio Sensors from a Tier 1 Card Manufacturer

Oslo, Norway – 8 December 2020 - IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has received a further volume order from a global card manufacturer for the company’s TrustedBio biometric fingerprint sensors.

These sensors will be an integral part of the card manufacturers’ next generation biometric payment card, that will be made available to financial institutions early in 2021.

“We are delighted to receive another volume order from a rapidly growing list of Tier 1 customers for our TrustedBio fingerprint sensors,” said Vince Graziani, CEO of IDEX Biometrics. Vince continued, “It is clear the industry is recognizing that our TrustedBio fingerprint sensors and biometric solutions offer very compelling cost and performance benefits.”  

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 9180 0186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief financial Officer
E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +1 978 273 1344

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics

Trademark Statement
The wordmark ‘IDEX’ and the IDEX logo are registered trademarks of IDEX ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


