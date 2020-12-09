 

Nokia and Zain KSA deliver fastest indoor 5G speeds in the Middle East

  • Next generation indoor 5G solution reaches a record speed of 1.9 Gbps at Zain KSA’s headquarters
  • Nokia’s AirScale Indoor Radio System provides crucial high-speed 5G connectivity and counters coverage losses for the best possible indoor coverage 

09 December 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has achieved a record 5G speed of 1.9 Gbps during a successful trial of its next-generation AirScale Indoor Radio System (ASiR) at the headquarters of mobile operator, Zain KSA in Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Nokia’s dedicated indoor 5G solution delivers ultra-fast 5G speeds and also counters high penetration coverage losses.

The trial leveraged the Nokia 5G AirScale, which is an enhanced indoor solution with a centralized and scalable architecture. The trial’s high-speeds were achieved at 3.5GHz including multi-band ASiR-pRRH and with E-UTRAN New Radio – Dual Connectivity (EN-DC).

Nokia’s ASiR solution supports all major network technologies and is designed to easily upgrade from 4G to 5G NR with minimal on-site disruption. It includes indoor small cells that deliver a consistent 5G user experience with high data rates across multiple floors, including open and partitioned office spaces, as well as meeting rooms. It also provides an enhanced SFN (Single Frequency Network) indoor solution addressing requirements such as low cost of ownership, small product form factor and comprehensive indoor coverage.

Zain KSA launched commercial 5G services in October 2019 in Saudi Arabia and now covers 50 cities across the kingdom enabled by more than 4,600 towers. It is through these endeavors and others that Zain KSA is considered as a major enabler, driving forward the digital transformation in Saudi, as part of Saudi Vision 2030.

Eng. Abdul Rahman AlMufadda, Zain KSA CTO, said: “In line with Zain KSA achieving a pioneering position in the regional and global telecoms map by rolling out the largest 5G network in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa and fourth largest in the world, it is imperative for us to provide first class coverage for both indoor and outdoor environments. Nokia deployed its 5G indoor solution quickly, with minimal disruption and achieved incredibly high-speeds during this trial.”

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “We are delighted to support Zain by providing 5G indoor coverage at its premises in Jeddah. Indoor coverage is an important piece in the 5G puzzle due to high penetration losses, especially in high profile venues and locations.”

Nokia is a global leader in 5G with the industry's only comprehensive portfolio that is available globally. With 184 commercial engagements underway, our 5G solutions, software and services allow our customers to take advantage of the promise of this next generation of network technology. Learn more about Nokia 5G.

Webpage: AirScale Indoor Radio System (ASIR)


About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

About Zain KSA
Zain KSA is a leading telecom provider established in Saudi Arabia on August 2008 as a listed company. It adopts a 3 pillared strategy which includes growth, agility, and innovation as its main pillars for success. In due respect to its highly developed infrastructure, the company was successful in establishing itself as a reliable telecom operator and a digital service provider whose services include telecom services, 5G network, digital payment services, cloud computing, IoT solutions, fiber services, drones, and many others.

For more on Zain KSA please visit: www.sa.zain.com


