 

Nokia to hold an investor call on December 16, 2020 to share the second phase of its refreshed strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 08:00  |  83   |   |   

Press Release


Nokia to hold an investor call on December 16, 2020 to share the second phase of its refreshed strategy

9 December 2020

Espoo, Finland - Nokia will hold an investor call on December 16, 2020 at 3 p.m. Finnish time (EET) to share the second phase of its refreshed strategy.

Nokia's refreshed company strategy is shared in three phases. On October 29, 2020 Nokia announced the first phase of this new strategy, outlining high-level strategic principles alongside a new operating model designed to better position the company for changing markets and align with customer needs. On December 16, 2020, Nokia plans to share the second phase of its refreshed strategy, including further information about its new strategy, its four new business groups and the markets they operate in. More information will be shared at the Capital Markets Day on March 18, 2021.

Nokia will publish the materials presented in the call at www.nokia.com/investors.

Analyst webcast

  • Nokia's video webcast will begin on December 16, 2020 at 3 p.m. Finnish time. The video webcast will last approximately 75 to 90 minutes.
  • The video webcast will be a presentation with slides.
  • A link to the video webcast and slides will be available at www.nokia.com/investors.

Media

  • Media representatives can listen in via the link, or alternatively call +1-412-717-9224.

  
About Nokia 
We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.  

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia. 

Investor Inquiries: 
Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone:  +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

 


Nokia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nokia to hold an investor call on December 16, 2020 to share the second phase of its refreshed strategy Press Release Nokia to hold an investor call on December 16, 2020 to share the second phase of its refreshed strategy 9 December 2020 Espoo, Finland - Nokia will hold an investor call on December 16, 2020 at 3 p.m. Finnish time (EET) to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
K92 Mining to Graduate to TSX
Mydecine Innovations Group to Make First Commercial Export of Legal Psilocybin Mushrooms
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
Standard Uranium Reports High-Grade Uranium Results at Sun Dog Project – Uranium City
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
Nokia and Zain KSA deliver fastest indoor 5G speeds in the Middle East
08.12.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Anleger vorsichtig wegen Corona und Brexit
08.12.20
Nokia achieves CDP A List for climate change performance
08.12.20
Nokia to enhance SoftBank Corp. networks with standalone 5G Core
07.12.20
Nokia and Vi CSR deploy SmartAgri solution to enhance productivity of 50,000 farmers in India
07.12.20
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
05.12.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 49/20
04.12.20
Finnland – europäischer Champion
03.12.20
Nokia announces 2020 Bell Labs Prize winners
03.12.20
Nokia and Metrotel deploy software-defined fiber network for open access in Argentina

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
63.754
Nokia - strong buy
31.07.20
2
Auswandern : Keine Angst vor der finnougrischen Sprache – Finnland als echte Alternative im Norden
07.01.20
2
Nokia: "strong buy"
02.01.20
5
Langsam kämpft sich die Nokia Aktie wieder nach oben – ich verrate die Gründe, die passieren müssen,
20.12.19
4
Nokia ertrinkt im tiefen Fahrwasser – warum keine Rettungsweste in Sicht ist