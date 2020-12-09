Amryt Group Receives Marketing Authorisation Approval for Lojuxta in Brazil

Lojuxta has been approved as an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering treatments, with or without low density lipoprotein (LDL) apheresis, to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) in adult patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia (HoFH).

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, December 09, 2020, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases, is pleased to announce that the Amryt group has received marketing authorisation approval from the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (“ANVISA”/Agencia Nacional De Vigilancia Sanitaria) for Lojuxta (lomitapide).

Dr Joe Wiley, CEO of Amryt Pharma, commented today: “We are pleased that ANVISA has recognised the significant unmet medical need of patients in Brazil suffering from HoFH and have approved marketing authorisation for Lojuxta to treat adults with this condition. Today’s news is another milestone in executing our strategy to make Lojuxta available to HoFH patients in need globally.”

About Amryt

Amryt is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering innovative new treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. Amryt comprises a strong and growing portfolio of commercial and development assets.

Amryt’s commercial business comprises two orphan disease products.

Amryt's lead development candidate, FILSUVEZ is a potential treatment for the cutaneous manifestations of Epidermolysis Bullosa (“EB”), a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults for which there is currently no approved treatment. FILSUVEZ has been selected as the brand name for the product. Amryt does not have regulatory approval for FILSUVEZ to treat EB. In September and October 2020, Amryt reported positive results from its pivotal global Phase 3 trial of FILSUVEZ in EB. FILSUVEZ has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and has also received a Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.