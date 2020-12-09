 

Olainfarm medicines reach patients in Russia according to new medication verification regulations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 08:00  |  45   |   |   

Olainfarm medicines are successfully reaching patients in Russia. The first batch of serialised products were successfully shipped and accepted by wholesalers in October, now it has reached patients ensuring the continued availability of Olainfarm's products in the market. The first medicines that have reached the patients, were serialized according to the new regulations, are cardiology products.

Olainfarm is committed to improving patient quality of life, including in one of the largest markets– Russia. We believe that the introduction of medication serialization and tracking regulations ensure better tracking of product circulation and protection of patients against counterfeit medication. Olainfarm worked hand in hand with international software suppliers, IT experts and Russian experts on the introduction of the medication verification system. At the moment, the process is complete – verified, approved and assessed as secure and reliable. First, high-quality heart disease drugs have been successfully introduced to the market and reached patients,” says Elena Bushberg, member of the Management Board of  JSC Olainfarm, CEO of Olainfarm, a part of Olainfarm Group of companies.

Additionally, as a long-term investment, Olainfarm has established a subsidiary in Russia, which allows it to get insights from the medical community and market research so that the efforts are relevant and current to customer needs. Olainfarm's new subsidiary has put in place a strong digital communication, patient support programs discussing anxiety, and educational platforms for healthcare professionals reaching already 7000 subscribers since September 1.

At the end of June this year, Olainfarm sent products worth EUR 8 million to cooperation partners in Russia, thus ensuring the continued availability of these medicines during the transition to new Russian medication verification and anti-counterfeiting regulations. Medicines are gradually being made available for sale, thus reducing supplies to Russia in the second half of this year.

Introduction of a special medication serialization and tracking system means huge investments for the manufacturer in preparing manufacturing lines. For this purpose, JSC Olainfarm ceremonially opened its new manufacturing complex a year ago in October. Investments in its construction and the purchase of equipment accounted for approximately EUR 3.6 million.

JSC Olainfarm is one of the largest companies in the Baltic States with more than 45 years of experience in the production of medicines and chemical pharmaceutical products. JSC Olainfarm is ranked as a TOP14 manufacturing company in Central and Eastern Europe. Currently, the products of JSC Olainfarm are exported to more than 50 countries, including Russia and other CIS countries, as well as countries of Europe, North America, Asia and Australia. The basic principle of the company's operations is to produce sustainable healthcare products and services leveraging on manufacturing and commercial expertise.

Additional information:  
Jānis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com


Olainfarm Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Olainfarm medicines reach patients in Russia according to new medication verification regulations Olainfarm medicines are successfully reaching patients in Russia. The first batch of serialised products were successfully shipped and accepted by wholesalers in October, now it has reached patients ensuring the continued availability of Olainfarm's …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
K92 Mining to Graduate to TSX
Mydecine Innovations Group to Make First Commercial Export of Legal Psilocybin Mushrooms
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
Standard Uranium Reports High-Grade Uranium Results at Sun Dog Project – Uranium City
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Recording of the Third Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Webinar
30.11.20
Olainfarm Group maintains its profit forecast, a short term decline in 9 month sales results
30.11.20
Financial calendar for 2021
24.11.20
Olainfarm invites to Third Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Webinar