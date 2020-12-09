 

Vow ASA A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 08:00  |  96   |   |   

Sludge and organic waste can be converted into valuable products like biocarbon and bioenergy instead of being “wasted”. – We have been waiting for this for 25 years says Frederic Hauge in Bellona, that is now joining forces with Vow to solve one of the major environmental challenges.

Vow ASA´s pyrolysis technology converts sludge, organic waste, and other types of biomass into biocarbon and biogas. But are we able to get hold of enough of these resources to make an impact for climate change mitigation? This is the big question that Bellona and Vow ASA jointly will be finding the answer for.

- Pyrolysis solves numerous environmental challenges by converting waste to valuable resources. Vow has an industrialized technology solution that we have been waiting for the past 25 years, says the founder of Bellona Frederic Hauge

Vow, with its subsidiary Scanship, has for decades delivered technologies to process and purify wastewater, foodwaste and garbage on cruise ships far beyond regulatory requirements. In recent years, the company has developed a new pyrolysis technology that converts these waste streams into biocarbon and clean, CO2 neutral energy.

- Through years of technology development combined with last year acquisition of the French company ETIA, we now have a solution to turn biomass, sludge and other waste streams into valuable commodities and energy, helping multiple industries reduce emissions and meet their CO2 neutral targets, says the CEO of Vow ASA Henrik Badin.

Carbon sequestration with biocarbon will play an important role cutting world CO2 emissions by half within 2030, and to further reach negative emissions by the middle of the century. Converting sludge, organic waste, and other types of waste into biocarbon will make significant contribution to these targets.

- The technical solutions already exist. We have them. What we need is to get access to these vast streams of biomass and organic waste, to obtain political support to use it, and to develop efficient ways to roll-out technology in larger scale. We must make it all relevant in a bigger picture. With Bellona's broad knowledge and experience of industrial and political processes in climate matters, we believe that together we can solve this, Badin continues.

Seite 1 von 3
Vow Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vow ASA A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change Sludge and organic waste can be converted into valuable products like biocarbon and bioenergy instead of being “wasted”. – We have been waiting for this for 25 years says Frederic Hauge in Bellona, that is now joining forces with Vow to solve one of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
K92 Mining to Graduate to TSX
Mydecine Innovations Group to Make First Commercial Export of Legal Psilocybin Mushrooms
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
Standard Uranium Reports High-Grade Uranium Results at Sun Dog Project – Uranium City
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
Vow ASA: Gjennombrudd for ny løsning i klimakampen
08.12.20
Vow ASA: Extraordinary General Meeting in Vow ASA concluded
20.11.20
Vow ASA: Contract with the third largest tea brand in the world
16.11.20
Vow ASA: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to appoint new board member in Vow ASA

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
76
Empfehlung vom Aktionär