Vow ASA´s pyrolysis technology converts sludge, organic waste, and other types of biomass into biocarbon and biogas. But are we able to get hold of enough of these resources to make an impact for climate change mitigation? This is the big question that Bellona and Vow ASA jointly will be finding the answer for.

Sludge and organic waste can be converted into valuable products like biocarbon and bioenergy instead of being “wasted”. – We have been waiting for this for 25 years says Frederic Hauge in Bellona, that is now joining forces with Vow to solve one of the major environmental challenges.

- Pyrolysis solves numerous environmental challenges by converting waste to valuable resources. Vow has an industrialized technology solution that we have been waiting for the past 25 years, says the founder of Bellona Frederic Hauge

Vow, with its subsidiary Scanship, has for decades delivered technologies to process and purify wastewater, foodwaste and garbage on cruise ships far beyond regulatory requirements. In recent years, the company has developed a new pyrolysis technology that converts these waste streams into biocarbon and clean, CO2 neutral energy.

- Through years of technology development combined with last year acquisition of the French company ETIA, we now have a solution to turn biomass, sludge and other waste streams into valuable commodities and energy, helping multiple industries reduce emissions and meet their CO2 neutral targets, says the CEO of Vow ASA Henrik Badin.

Carbon sequestration with biocarbon will play an important role cutting world CO2 emissions by half within 2030, and to further reach negative emissions by the middle of the century. Converting sludge, organic waste, and other types of waste into biocarbon will make significant contribution to these targets.

- The technical solutions already exist. We have them. What we need is to get access to these vast streams of biomass and organic waste, to obtain political support to use it, and to develop efficient ways to roll-out technology in larger scale. We must make it all relevant in a bigger picture. With Bellona's broad knowledge and experience of industrial and political processes in climate matters, we believe that together we can solve this, Badin continues.