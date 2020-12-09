 

Mycronic receives order for SLX system

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an existing customer in Asia. The order has a value of between USD 4-5 million. Delivery of the SLX system is scheduled for the third quarter of 2021.

The SLX laser mask writer was launched at the end of October 2019 to meet rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry, which is driven by long-term trends, and to meet the future need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks made by laser mask writers are very important in the manufacture of semiconductors and account for 70-75 percent of all photomasks produced. SLX is a new and modern mask writer based on the same technology as mask writers for displays.

"It is gratifying that in growing and strategically important market we now have this opportunity to delivery SLX to one of our existing customers. With the introduction of SLX, Mycronic has broadened and strengthened its offering in the mask writer segment, which is reflected in the high level of interest shown by the market," says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic provides mask writers for manufacturing photomasks in several fields of application. These comprise display manufacturing (TVs, smartphones and tablets), production of semiconductors and applications in the multi-purpose market, a broad segment that comprises many different areas of application.

About Mycronic

Mycronic AB is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Germany and the USA. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

