 

Nexstim Has Received Two Orders for NBS Systems with SmartFocus nTMS in Germany

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 08:30  |  61   |   |   

Press release, Helsinki, 9 December 2020 at 9.30 am (EET)

Nexstim Has Received Two Orders for NBS Systems with SmartFocus nTMS in Germany

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it has received two NBS System orders from Germany in December.

One NBS System order came from a university where the system will be used for an R&D project. The project’s focus is on studying the possibilities to add further assistance to the NBS system to deliver guided and individualized stimulation.

The second order is for an NBS System upgrade where the hospital’s existing system will be upgraded with the latest SmartFocus nTMS features that will replace the older system platform. In addition to pre-operative mapping, the upgrade makes it possible to use the system for depression and pain therapy.  In Europe, Nexstim’s NBS system can be used also for therapeutic applications.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, commented: “We are happy to announce these NBS System orders. Germany is an important market area for Nexstim and there are also several hospitals and clinics with whom we have worked to develop our technology further to help more patients.”


Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
 +358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment


Nexstim Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nexstim Has Received Two Orders for NBS Systems with SmartFocus nTMS in Germany Press release, Helsinki, 9 December 2020 at 9.30 am (EET) Nexstim Has Received Two Orders for NBS Systems with SmartFocus nTMS in Germany Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it has received two NBS System …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
K92 Mining to Graduate to TSX
Mydecine Innovations Group to Make First Commercial Export of Legal Psilocybin Mushrooms
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
Standard Uranium Reports High-Grade Uranium Results at Sun Dog Project – Uranium City
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Nexstim Secures Business Finland Funding for the Development of Accelerated iTBS Protocols
27.11.20
Nexstim Plc provides an update on the pilot study in severe depression at Kuopio University Hospital
23.11.20
Nexstim to Present in Three Investor Events in November and December
18.11.20
Nexstim Plc signs a purchase agreement worth EUR 0.9 million to develop and deliver two prototype systems for a research project
10.11.20
Nexstim Plc Updates its Future Outlook for the full year 2020 with net sales growth estimate