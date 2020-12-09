STADA agreement extended for the Nordic Region

Since earlier Enzymatica and STADA have a successful co-operation for the sale of ViruProtect in a large number of countries, mainly in Europe but also in Russia, Poland, Ukraine and CIS (the Commonwealth of Independent States, formerly the USSR). With the extended agreement for Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland ViruProtect covers in total about 40 markets.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymatica and its German partner STADA have extended the agreement for the common cold spray ViruProtect (ColdZyme) for the Nordic Region excluding Sweden. Thus, the extended agreement includes Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland. The launch of ViruProtect in these markets is expected to take place in 2021. The cough & cold market for Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland is estimated to almost SEK 1.5 billion 1 .

The OTC market in Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland is expected to have a value altogether of about SEK 11.2 billion1.The Danish and Norwegian OTC markets are estimated at SEK 2.1 billion respectively SEK 1.9 billion, and with an annual growth rate of 1%2. The Finnish OTC market is valued at about SEK 7 billion with an annual growth rate of 2.8%3. The Icelandic OTC market is valued at about SEK 0.2 billion with an annual growth rate of 11.3%4. The Danish cough & cold market is estimated at about SEK 400 million5, the Norwegian to SEK 350 million6 and the Finnish to more than SEK 700 million7. The Icelandic respiratory and cough & cold market (excluding medical device products) is valued at about SEK 28 million8. Due to the corona pandemic the cough & cold markets in Denmark, Norway and Finland have decreased by about 10% during 20209. In Iceland the respiratory and cough & cold market has decreased by about 2% during 202010.

The distribution of OTC products in Denmark and Norway is handled by the pharmacy chains, whereof three in Denmark and four in Norway. In Finland, there are no large pharmacy chains, instead the market consists of separate pharmacies. In total, there are 510 pharmacies in Denmark, 981 in Norway and 812 in Finland.

Enzymatica has marketed and sold ColdZyme in the Danish and Norwegian since 2014, and in the Finnish market, through Tamro, since 2015. Enzymatica's subsidiary Zymetech has sold PreCold (ColdZyme) in Iceland since 2015. Enzymatica will continue to sell its cold spray in Denmark, Norway and Iceland, and in parallel STADA will sell ViruProtect in these markets. Both companies consider that there is room for several common cold sprays based on ColdZyme's successful barrier technology. In Finland, Tamro will continue to sell ColdZyme in parallel with STADA who will sell ViruProtect.