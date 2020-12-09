 

Casino Group pursues the strengthening of its financial structure

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 08:51  |  45   |   |   

Paris, 09 December 2020,

Casino Group announces the launch of a transaction aimed at strengthening its liquidity until end-2023, reducing bond debt and extending its average maturity.

The transaction consists of (i) tapping the 2024 Secured Term Loan B initially issued in November 2019 for a targeted amount of €200 million, (ii) the potential launch of a senior unsecured debt instrument1 maturing in January 2026 for a targeted amount of €300 million and (iii) a tender offer on Casino’s unsecured notes maturing in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 for a maximum amount of €1.2 billion, to be financed with the new financings (target aggregate principal amount of €500 million), the proceeds from the disposal of Leader Price (€648 million) and the cash still available on the segregated account dedicated to debt repayment (€87 million).

The cash raised and potentially not used during the tender offer will be credited to the segregated account dedicated to repayment of debt for future transactions.

The completion of the transactions is expected in the coming weeks.

This press release constitutes a public disclosure of inside information by Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (the “Company”) under Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (16 April 2014) and Implementing Regulation (EU) No 2016/1055 (10 June 2016).

Disclaimer

This press release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “may”, “assume”, “plan”, “intend”, “will”, “should”, “estimate”, “risk” and or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding the Company’s or any of its affiliates’ intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s or any of its affiliates’ results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industries in which they operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company’s or any of its affiliates’ actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industries in which they operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if the Company’s or any of its affiliates’ results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industries in which they operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this announcement are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS

Lionel BENCHIMOL – +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
lbenchimol@groupe-casino.fr

or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

 PRESS CONTACTS
Casino Group – Direction of Communication
Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

or

+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7
Karine ALLOUIS  -  +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr
Franck PASQUIER – Tel : +33 (0)1 53 70 74 91 - fpasquier@image7.fr

 



1 Including the same restrictions on dividends as in the November 2019 financing documentation (Cf. 22 October 2019 press release)


Attachment


Casino Guichard-Perrachon Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Casino Group pursues the strengthening of its financial structure Paris, 09 December 2020, Casino Group announces the launch of a transaction aimed at strengthening its liquidity until end-2023, reducing bond debt and extending its average maturity. The transaction consists of (i) tapping the 2024 Secured …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Mydecine Innovations Group to Make First Commercial Export of Legal Psilocybin Mushrooms
K92 Mining to Graduate to TSX
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
Standard Uranium Reports High-Grade Uranium Results at Sun Dog Project – Uranium City
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:11 Uhr
Casino Group: release of the Lender presentation
30.11.20
Casino Group announces the completion of Leader Price disposal
17.11.20
Groupe Casino - Nombre de droits de vote et d'actions au 31-10-2020
17.11.20
Results of the bond tender offer launched by Casino
09.11.20
Casino announces the launch of a bond tender offer