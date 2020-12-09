 

SpareBank 1 SMN Mandatory notification of trade – Savings programme

SpareBank 1 SMN has on 8 December purchased 45,400 equity certificates at a price of NOK 94.87 per equity certificate for use in the group’s savings programme for employees.

After this transaction the bank owns 46,095 ECC’s.

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 17 December 2019 for more information about the savings scheme. Reference is also made to the stock exchange notice of 26 March 2020, in which the authorization to buy back equity certificates is included in the resolution from SpareBank 1 SMN’s Supervisory Board.

Trondheim, 8 December 2020
                                                                                                    
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
CFO Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


