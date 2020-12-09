Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, presented to its employees a new policy and a pledge for Inclusion and Diversity.

Having had various existing programs in countries where the company operates, Quadient decided to bring them together in a global approach. This more transparent and consolidated program is aligned with Quadient’s corporate social responsibility ambition.

At Quadient, employees are part of the inclusion and diversity initiative. Employee volunteers created and presented the project “Empowered Communities” to their over 5,400 colleagues worldwide on Friday, December 4. “Empowered Communities”, opened to all employees, facilitate opportunities for growth through education and knowledge sharing, raise awareness and celebrate uniqueness through events and partnerships, and will enable small groups of members to come together regularly to support each other.

These groups will have the responsibility to be safe places for discussions and ideas around inclusion and diversity developments regarding women, origins and ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identity, as well as disabilities. The groups will also assist in outreach programs with charitable and non-profit organizations involved in the company’s philanthropic activities.

To adapt locally, the company has also signed charters and committed to inclusion and diversity objectives of local support organizations in France, UK, Germany, Austria, Italy and Switzerland. Quadient is planning to continue engaging with external stakeholders across the countries where the company has employees.

Stéphanie Auchabie, chief people officer at Quadient, said, “These initiatives are the continuation of previous actions, such as “Empower”, Quadient’s Women’s Leadership program launched in 2019. This program delivers practical insights and skills for women leaders, sponsored by our CEO, Geoffrey Godet, and Quadient's senior management team. Creating a diverse and inclusive culture indicative of Quadient’s equal opportunity employer philosophy is a clear objective of our HR policy and our corporate social responsibility approach.”

“Continuing to ensure that Quadient is a company where all have equal opportunities for success, regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, race, origin or disability requires action and commitment,” said Geoffrey Godet. “Our employees come from diverse backgrounds and work in different countries, but we are bound together as a community by our passion for our work and our desire to make meaningful connections for our customers. It is crucial that each of our employees feels safe and respected.”

