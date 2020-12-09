Nomination Committee appointed for BioInvent International's Annual General Meeting 2021

 

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The members of the Nomination Committee for BioInvent International AB:s (publ) ("BioInvent) Annual General Meeting in 2021 have now been appointed.

The following representatives of BioInvent International AB's shareholders will be members of the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2021:

  • Erik Esveld, appointed by van Herk Investments B.V., Chairman of the Nomination Committee
  • Vincent Ossipow, appointed by Omega Funds, LP
  • Jannis Kitsakis, appointed by the Fourth National Swedish Pension Fund
  • Leonard Kruimer, Chairman of the Board

The Chairman of the Board, Leonard Kruimer, has convened the Nomination Committee to its first meeting.

The Nomination Committee shall prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting in 2021 regarding Chairman of the General Meeting, Chairman of the Board and other Board members, board remuneration shared among the Chairman and other Board members and possible compensation for committee work.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 29, 2021 in Lund, Sweden.

Proposals to the Nomination Committee can be sent to Stefan Ericsson, by mail: BioInvent International AB (publ).), SE-223 70 Lund or telephone: +46 (0)46-46 286 85 50 no later than February 28, 2021.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) is a clinical stage company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapies, with two ongoing programs in Phase l/ll clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. Two preclinical programs in solid tumors are expected to have entered clinical trials by the end of 2020. The company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Welschof, CEO                               

+46 (0)46 286 85 50                                  

martin.welschof@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Sölvegatan 41

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

