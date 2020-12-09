 

Rovio Entertainment Corp. Changes in the holding of company’s own shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 09:15  |  46   |   |   

Rovio Entertainment Corporation              Stock Exchange Release             December 9, 2020 at 10.15 a.m. EET

Changes in the holding of company’s own shares

Rovio Entertainment Corporation has on December 9, 2020 transferred without consideration a total of 4,526 Company's own shares to Company's key employees based on the Company's share-based incentive scheme.

Following the transfer, Company holds total of 7,849,335 its own shares.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
+358 40 4858985
RovioIR@rovio.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en 

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)



Rovio Entertainment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rovio Entertainment Corp. Changes in the holding of company’s own shares Rovio Entertainment Corporation              Stock Exchange Release             December 9, 2020 at 10.15 a.m. EET Changes in the holding of company’s own shares Rovio Entertainment Corporation has on December 9, 2020 transferred …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Mydecine Innovations Group to Make First Commercial Export of Legal Psilocybin Mushrooms
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
K92 Mining to Graduate to TSX
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
Standard Uranium Reports High-Grade Uranium Results at Sun Dog Project – Uranium City
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...