Changes in the holding of company’s own shares

Rovio Entertainment Corporation has on December 9, 2020 transferred without consideration a total of 4,526 Company's own shares to Company's key employees based on the Company's share-based incentive scheme.

Following the transfer, Company holds total of 7,849,335 its own shares.

