Net Asset Value(s)

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

09 December 2020

Net Asset Value

The Board of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 07 December 2020 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 84.8 pence per share.

For further information, please contact:

Kate Tidbury

Octopus Investments Limited

Tel: 0800 316 2295


