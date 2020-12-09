BOTS, Inc. CEO Announces Shareholder Update Letter

Paul Rosenberg, BOTS INC., CEO begins the announcement by stating: “With the recent changes in our business model over the past couple of months, we want to take this opportunity to thank our investors and shareholders for both your investments and ongoing support of our company. I feel it is important for us to continue making the market aware of our current projects and our strategic agenda for 2021 and well into the future.”

Jacksonville, Florida, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing cyber-security, digital robotics automation and AI for manufacturing industries, CEO discusses and outlines the company’s strategy for 2021.

The company has been very quiet these past few months as our business integration with First Bitcoin Capital LLC., was unfortunately not as smooth as we had hoped it would be. This resulted in the delay of Bots Inc. posting its financial results. However, we are working on the completion of our 1st and 2nd Quarter financials for the company’s 2021 Fiscal Year. Therefore, the company will be current in its financial reporting shortly.

During these last few months, the company has signed an agreement with Cyber Security Group LLC. to create a JV between the two companies. A joint company will be operating under the name; Bots International Inc.

A few updates regarding Bots International Inc.; we have completed the construction of a comprehensive security system for the SFOR.TRADE cryptocurrency exchange, which, once transferred to a more powerful server base and updated its technical component, will be able to provide customers with stable and fast operation at the same level as the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. SFOR.TRADE will be launched this coming week.

Bots International Inc. has also expanded Web Application Firewall (WAF) services platform with industry-leading capabilities to protect web applications, speed application deployments, and reduce application security costs.

Now the Web Application Firewall is more capable of leveraging its security efficacy to protect against advanced layer 7 attacks (such as those based on geolocation, DDoS, SQL injection, zero-day threats, AJAX applications, JSON payloads, OWASP Top Ten, and others) in a convenient, local and cloud-based service.

In addition, WAF solutions offer automated, self-learning capabilities in a highly customizable framework to rapidly respond and adapt to evolving threats, with quick WAF implementation and unified, scalable policy enforcement capabilities.