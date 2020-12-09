Results of the takeover bid by Samherji Holding ehf. to shareholders of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.

On 10 November 2020 Samherji Holding ehf. made a takeover bid to shareholders of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf., as provided for in Chapters X and XI of Act No. 108/2007 on Securities Transactions, on the terms and conditions laid down in the offer document issued on that date. The offer period expired at 5:00 pm on 8 December 2020. Shareholders holding a total of 20,175 shares in Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. accepted the takeover bid, equivalent to 0.011% of total issued shares in the company.

Samherji Holding ehf. held voting rights for 56,630,000 shares in Eimskip, or 30.28% of the votes in the company, prior to the takeover bid and will hold 30.29% of the votes once settlement has been made or 31.32% of the votes adjusted for own shares. Beljandi ehf. and Landsbankinn Corporate Finance managed the offer process on behalf of Samherji Holding ehf. Payment will be made to those offerees who accepted the takeover bid no later than five (5) business days following the expiry of the offer period.

"When Samherji Holding increased its stake in Eimskip last month, the company wanted to finalize and honour its mandatory bid obligation towards other Eimskip shareholders, for which an exemption was granted in March this year. The acquisition reflects the confidence we have in Eimskip's operations and the expectations we have for the company. We are pleased that the vast majority of Eimskip's shareholders share that view with us. It was and will continue to be the position of Samherji Holding that Eimskip is well suited to remain listed on the stock market. We hope to continue our good co-operation with other shareholders in the company," says Þorsteinn Már Baldvinsson, CEO of Samherji Holding.