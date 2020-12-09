 

Initiation of written procedure for BidCo af 28.04.2017 A/S

PRESS RELEASE

9 December 2020

Initiation of written procedure for BidCo af 28.04.2017 A/S

On 16 October 2019, BidCo af 28.04.2017 A/S (the "Company") issued EUR 50,000,000 senior secured floating rate bonds due 2024 with ISIN SE0013234325 (the "Bonds").

In accordance with the terms and conditions for the Bonds, the Company has on the date hereof given instructions to Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ) (the "Agent"), being the agent under the Bonds to initiate a written procedure in order to request that the bondholders vote in favour of certain amendments, waivers and consents in respect of the terms and conditions of the Bonds.

The notice of the written procedure and the proposed amendments, waivers and consents are available at the Company's website (www.ssgbidco.com), and the purpose of such is to waive an event of default due to certain finance leases and amend the permitted amount of finance leases in order for the Company to be allowed to maintain such finance leases. The conditions for the effectiveness of the bondholders' approval (if given) to carry out the request are specified in detail in the notice of the written procedure.

To be eligible to participate in the written procedure a person must fulfil the formal criteria for being a noteholder on 15 December 2020. This means that the person must be registered in the debt register of Euroclear Sweden AB as a direct registered owner (Sw. direktregistrerad ägare) or as authorised nominee (Sw. förvaltare) with respect to one or several Bonds.

The Agent will in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds issue a formal notice for the written procedure to all persons registered as holders of Bonds on 15 December 2020. The written procedure will end at 15.00 (CET) on 11 January 2021 but may be ended earlier if a requisite majority of consents of the Adjusted Nominal Amount (as defined in the terms and conditions of the Bonds) have been received by the Agent in advance of such date.

Information about the decisions taken under the written procedure will be published on the Company's website.

Further information
For further questions, please contact: CEO Carsten Fensholt, e-mail Carsten.Fensholt@ssg.dk, or Group CFO Pernille Damm, e-mail Pernille.d.Nielsen@ssg.dk.   



