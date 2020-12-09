 

AnyoneGo Czech company making bespoke dog wheelchairs enters the European market

BRNO, Czech Republic, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The dog mobility aids startup AnyoneGo is entering the European market. The Czech company is creating bespoke 3D printed wheelchairs for dogs with mobility issues. After helping almost a hundred dogs in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, they now offer their wheelchairs to dogs in Europe.

The unique wheelchairs for handicapped dogs AnyoneGo are 3D printed for each individual dog, approved by experts, have an ergonomic padded saddle and folding wheels. The carts are stable, durable, adjustable and easy to use. The wheelchairs are available in 4 main sizes from Chihuahua to Border Collie, 2 lines and 5 colours. Made in the Czech Republic.

Problems with walking in dogs can be caused by many causes. Veterinarians and other experts suggest getting a well-fitting, great quality wheelchair - such as the one AnyoneGo is making! They have created dozens of prototypes and tested their product on hundreds of dogs to create the ultimate dog wheelchair

Functional and attractive design

The design team is led by an accomplished industrial designer Jan Jiránek, who is also a wheelchair user and has a unique approach to the problem. 

"The goal is to create dog wheelchairs that are not only functional and easy to use, but also beautiful and adjustable," says Jiránek.

AnyoneGo uses the technologies - the wheelchair is 90% 3D printed on machines of another successful Czech technology company - Prusa3D. 

"Using 3D printing allows us to create wheelchairs for individual customers and make any necessary changes," says Jiránek. 

They offer rear legs wheelchairs in four sizes - Nano (for dwarf breeds), Micro (Dachshunds), Small (French Bulldogs), and Middle (for Border Collies). An even bigger wheelchair is being developed right now.

3D printed wheelchair for dogs of all sizes 

The wheelchairs have a stable wide frame, padded saddle, removable leg support, and in wheels that can be folded for transportation or to allow the dog to lay down The chest strap is easy to put on and locks safely into the rear part of the wheelchair. 

It is 3D printed using durable, non-toxic, and washable plastic, with the crucial parts made with SLS technology for even increased strength.

The AnyoneGo wheelchair is beautiful to look at and each customer can choose from five different colors for their components and accessories. 

To celebrate this big news, they are offering a 15% discount on their wheelchairs to all orders places until Jan 31st, 2021 with the code XMAS15.

You can order the wheelchair direcly on www.anyonego.com, prices start at 564 EUR for the Comfort line and at 586 EUR for the Style line carts. The shipping time is 2 to 3 weeks.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1361605/AnyoneGo_frenchie_wheelchair_dog_Bella.jpg



