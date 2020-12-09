DGAP-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Centurion Tower receives 'Gold' in WiredScore certification



09.12.2020 / 10:00

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Centurion Tower receives "Gold" in WiredScore certification



Leipzig, 09.12.2020 - PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) has received a gold award for one of its portfolio properties, the Centurion Tower in Frankfurt, from the PropTech company WiredScore. The internationally recognised certification of the PropTech company is aimed at transparently presenting the digital equipment of properties worldwide.



The Centurion Tower performed particularly well in the areas of connectivity and digital infrastructure. Among other things, the 17-storey high-rise building has a comprehensive glass fibre connection that enables high-speed Internet access and offers wireless network for tenants and guests in common areas. The office property also has several diversified house connections, allowing telecommunications cables to be used from different locations or sides of the building.



Moreover, the building has additional innovative features that go beyond the current requirements of the WiredScore certification.



Frederik Mehlitz, CEO of PREOS comments: "The Centurion Tower's gold award once again makes it abundantly clear that our existing properties meet the latest technical standards. PREOS is one of the most innovative real estate companies on the market - top digital facilities are therefore a basic requirement for us and our tenants. That way, we not only ensure long-term tenant satisfaction, but also significant value enhancement potential in the event of a potential sale of the property".



Press Contact:

Financial Press and Investor Relations:

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus

Phone: +49 69 905505-52

Mail:



About PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG



PREOS Real Estate & Technology AG ("PREOS") is an active real estate investor focused on office properties. PREOS acts as an efficient management holding company. The acquisition focuses on office properties with development potential in German metropolitan regions. Value creation is generated by targeted asset management measures. Developed portfolio properties are sold in the event of adequate sales opportunities. The corporate strategy is to significantly expand the real estate portfolio through acquisitions in the coming years. The PREOS share (ISIN DE000A2LQ850) is listed in the over-the-counter segment m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange (PAG.MU) and on Xetra (PAG.DE). The company headquarters of PREOS is located in Leipzig.



