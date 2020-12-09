DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous publity AG: Centurion Tower in Frankfurt receives Gold certification from WiredScore 09.12.2020 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

publity AG: Centurion Tower in Frankfurt receives Gold certification from WiredScore

Leipzig, 09.12.2020 - The Centurion Tower, managed by publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) as asset manager and part of the portfolio of the publity subsidiary PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG, has received the gold certification from WiredScore. The internationally recognised certification of the PropTech company is aimed at transparently presenting the digital equipment of properties worldwide.

The Centurion Tower was particularly successful in the areas of connectivity and digital infrastructure. Among other things, the building has a comprehensive glass fibre connection that enables high-speed Internet access and offers wireless network for tenants and guests in common areas. The office property also has several diversified house connections, allowing telecommunications cables to be used from different locations or sides of the building.

Moreover, the building has additional innovative features that go beyond the current requirements of the WiredScore certification.

Press Contact:

Financial Press and Investor Relations:

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus

Phone: +49 69 905505-52

Mail: publity@edicto.de

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company manages a portfolio with a value of over five billion euros. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.

09.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: publity AG Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4 60306 Frankfurt am Main Germany Phone: 0341 26178710 Fax: 0341 2617832 E-mail: info@publity.de Internet: www.publity.de ISIN: DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5 WKN: 697250, A169GM Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1153825

End of News DGAP News Service

1153825 09.12.2020