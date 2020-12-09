Result of Riksbank´s purchases of Commercial Paper Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 09.12.2020, 10:00 | 24 | 0 | 0 09.12.2020, 10:00 | Auction date 201209

Requested volume, SEK mln 4,000

Credit rating class 1 Term 3M Fixed purchase rate 0.30 % Total bid amount, SEK mln 0,000 Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln 0,000 Percentage alloted 0.00 % Number of bids 0

Credit rating class 1 Term 6M Fixed purchase rate 0.40 % Total bid amount, SEK mln 0,000 Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln 0,000 Percentage alloted 0.00 % Number of bids 0

Credit rating class 2 Term 3M Fixed purchase rate 0.60 % Total bid amount, SEK mln 0,000 Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln 0,000 Percentage alloted 0.00 % Number of bids 0

Credit rating class 2 Term 6M Fixed purchase rate 0.70 % Total bid amount, SEK mln 0,000 Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln 0,000 Percentage alloted 0.00 % Number of bids 0





