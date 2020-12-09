 

NetDragon Launches AI-enabled Primary Education Product Chivox Intelligent English Learning

globenewswire
09.12.2020   

HONG KONG , Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Chivox Co.,Ltd., (“Chivox”), has launched a new English learning product for primary school education – Chivox Intelligent English Learning (驰声优学). It adopts OMO (Online-Merge-Offline) model and the company’s self-developed intelligent oral assessment technologies. Renowned teachers are invited to set assessment questions for the product, which focuses on nurturing listening and speaking skills. Together with the Chivox Intelligent English Learning Journal (“Chivox Journal”,《驰声优学报》), it provides teachers and students with both online and offline environments for teaching and learning.

Catering for the learning characteristics of primary school students, Chivox Intelligent English Learning provides fun and easy-to-understand contents and functions, and creates a collaborative learning atmosphere to motivate students. The combination with the Chivox Intelligent English Learning App (“Chivox App”,驰声优学App) enables students to study both online and offline, transforming the traditional newspaper into one which accommodates reading, listening, speaking and assessment. Chivox Journal, with 52 issues per school year in full colour print design, is an one-stop AI-featured journal for primary students to read, listen to and speak English. Its contents are strictly selected by top-notch English tutors in China, in accordance with the “English Curriculum Standards for Compulsory Education” issued by the Ministry of Education. The Chivox App’s self-developed intelligent speech technologies are fully integrated with Chivox Journal’s assignments and activities, providing teachers, students, parents and educational researchers all-rounded online and offline education services. Chivox App will be monetised via a SaaS model and will drive SaaS revenue growth of NetDragon.

Chivox Journal has both paper and electronic versions, and comprises four sections - Highlights, Knowledge & Practice, Test & Exam and Reading & Fun. It aims to create an immersive English learning environment through offering enormous reading materials and videos. Questions in the intelligent and interactive Test & Exam section are set by distinguished teachers. Students can scan the QR code on the journal to test their listening and speaking skills. Results will be generated and corresponding explanatory videos will be shown immediately after the submission of answers.

07.12.20
NetDragon’s Jumpstart Launches New Neopets Merchandise Licensing Program
02.12.20
NetDragon Wins Tender of Construction of AI Education Public Service Platform for Primary and Secondary Schools in Henan
23.11.20
NetDragon Wins the Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition’s "Listed Enterprises of the Year 2020" Award