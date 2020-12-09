White Box Server Market Size To Advance At 22% CAGR By 2025, Based On Rising Demand For Containerization & Micro-Servers | Million Insights

The x86 Servers segment held the largest share across the global market in 2017 on account of its features like availability of more options and cheaper servers to cater to end-user demand. On the other hand, the segment of Non-x86 Server is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the upcoming years due to increased agility of IT infrastructure and the deployment of customized software.

FELTON, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global white box server market is anticipated to value USD 25.53 billion until 2025. It is also xpected to register a CAGR of 22.0% over the forecasted years, 2018 to 2025. Rising adoption of several open-source platforms like Project Scorpio and Open Compute Project coupled with the rising demand containerization and micro-servers is estimated to trigger the market growth.

In 2017, the datacenters segment dominated the global market owing to the surging adoption of data centers by several organizations across developed regions like North America and Europe. Also, their features like customization and flexible operations are anticipated to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "White Box Server Market" Report 2025.

North America held the largest share exceeding 30.0% across the global market in 2017 due to the shifting trend of digitalization prevailing among several enterprises located across the U.S. and Canada. The Asia Pacific accounted for the highest CAGR over the forecasted years, 2018 to 2025 owing to the surging adoption of digital services and mobile devices by the millennial population.

The market for white-box server includes key players such as MiTac Holdings Corp.; Penguin Computing; Celestica Inc.; ZT Sytems; Compal Electronics; and Hyve Solutions. They are constantly investing in conducting R& D activities like product development and innovation to gain a competitive advantage over other players.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The Non-x86 Server segment is projected to register highest CAGR in the upcoming years.

The datacenters segment held the highest share of more than 65.0% in terms of revenue during 2017 across the global market.

In 2017, North America accounted for dominant share of around 30.0% across the global white box server market.

accounted for dominant share of around 30.0% across the global white box server market. The key players in this market are MiTac Holdings Corp.; Penguin Computing; Celestica Inc.; ZT Sytems; Compal Electronics; and Hyve Solutions.

Browse 101 page research report with TOC on "Global White Box Server Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-white-box-server-market