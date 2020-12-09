 

White Box Server Market Size To Advance At 22% CAGR By 2025, Based On Rising Demand For Containerization & Micro-Servers | Million Insights

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 10:40  |  57   |   |   

FELTON, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global white box server market is anticipated to value USD 25.53 billion until 2025. It is also xpected to register a CAGR of 22.0% over the forecasted years, 2018 to 2025. Rising adoption of several open-source platforms like Project Scorpio and Open Compute Project coupled with the rising demand containerization and micro-servers is estimated to trigger the market growth.

The x86 Servers segment held the largest share across the global market in 2017 on account of its features like availability of more options and cheaper servers to cater to end-user demand. On the other hand, the segment of Non-x86 Server is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the upcoming years due to increased agility of IT infrastructure and the deployment of customized software.

In 2017, the datacenters segment dominated the global market owing to the surging adoption of data centers by several organizations across developed regions like North America and Europe. Also, their features like customization and flexible operations are anticipated to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "White Box Server Market" Report 2025.

North America held the largest share exceeding 30.0% across the global market in 2017 due to the shifting trend of digitalization prevailing among several enterprises located across the U.S. and Canada. The Asia Pacific accounted for the highest CAGR over the forecasted years, 2018 to 2025 owing to the surging adoption of digital services and mobile devices by the millennial population.

The market for white-box server includes key players such as MiTac Holdings Corp.; Penguin Computing; Celestica Inc.; ZT Sytems; Compal Electronics; and Hyve Solutions. They are constantly investing in conducting R& D activities like product development and innovation to gain a competitive advantage over other players.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

  • The Non-x86 Server segment is projected to register highest CAGR in the upcoming years.
  • The datacenters segment held the highest share of more than 65.0% in terms of revenue during 2017 across the global market.
  • In 2017, North America accounted for dominant share of around 30.0% across the global white box server market.
  • The key players in this market are MiTac Holdings Corp.; Penguin Computing; Celestica Inc.; ZT Sytems; Compal Electronics; and Hyve Solutions.

Browse 101 page research report with TOC on "Global White Box Server Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-white-box-server-market

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

White Box Server Market Size To Advance At 22% CAGR By 2025, Based On Rising Demand For Containerization & Micro-Servers | Million Insights FELTON, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The global white box server market is anticipated to value USD 25.53 billion until 2025. It is also xpected to register a CAGR of 22.0% over the forecasted years, 2018 to 2025. Rising adoption of several …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
Global Infrastructure Partners Announces Total $2.8 Billion Final Closings Of Its Two ...
Global Luxury Shuttle Bus Market to Expand with Advancements in Public Commute Systems across ...
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
Portable Patient Isolation Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 65 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Appian and Accenture Federal Services Team to Accelerate Acquisition Modernization for Government ...
PolyU-made space instruments complete lunar sampling for Chang'e 5
COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 13 Billion in 2020 - Arizton
Glue takes its virtual collaboration platform to the next level with AI-powered customizable ...
Why Psychedelic Drugs Market is Expected to See Overwhelming Growth in Coming Years
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
The Martell Exclusives Gifting Collection 2020
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments