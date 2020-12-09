SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global proactive services market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.41 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 18.7% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The major factors driving the growth are the huge costs incurred because of unplanned IT outages, growing cyber threats and attacks, and increasing focus toward delivering better customer experience. Proactive services are helping organizations in identifying and solving these problems before they occur.