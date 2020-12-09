Proactive Services Market Size Worth $10.41 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 18.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global proactive services market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.41 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 18.7% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The major factors driving the growth are the huge costs incurred because of unplanned IT outages, growing cyber threats and attacks, and increasing focus toward delivering better customer experience. Proactive services are helping organizations in identifying and solving these problems before they occur.
Key suggestions from the report:
- The technical support segment is anticipated to witness phenomenal growth over the forecast period, as proactive technical support helps in constantly monitoring network to avoid the losses due to downtime occurring because network or system failure
- With the evolving business requirements, customers are looking for innovative solutions and services to manage their IT infrastructure and hence the companies are adopting advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence. Hence, the AI segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period
- The small and medium enterprise is forecasted to gain traction during the forecast period, owing to the rapid adoption of digital solutions by these firms to boost the growth of their products & services and to reduce the operating costs
- The cloud management segmented is forecasted to witness high CAGR during the forecast period, as it helps in eliminating the human effort associated with manual solutions for monitoring and managing infrastructure and applications across the globe
- The healthcare segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027. This is driven by the growing focus of the healthcare providers for improving the patient care by employing advanced digital processes and technologies
- The demand in Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a significant pace, owing to the rapid digitization and industrialization projects undertaken by the government in the countries such as India and China
Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Proactive Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service, By Technology (Analytics, Artificial Intelligence), By Enterprise Size, By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/proactive-services-market
0 Kommentare