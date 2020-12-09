Unity Introduces Unity Forma - An Automotive and Retail Solution Tool for the Creation and Delivery of Custom Real-Time 3D Marketing Content

Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced Unity Forma , a catalyst for digital marketing production that empowers marketing professionals to easily create and publish content and interactive experiences from 3D engineering data. Using Unity Forma, marketing teams can significantly reduce production timelines and costs and dedicate more time to the creative process to inspire shoppers and convert them into buyers.

(Photo: Business Wire)

Unity Forma marks a major milestone for Unity by extending the power of interactive, RT3D technology to marketers without requiring them to learn Unity or possess programming skills. It unlocks major efficiencies in digital marketing production, enabling teams to rapidly import 3D engineering data, visualize models and all their variants in real-time 3D, and immediately begin the creative process.

Marketing teams and their creative agency partners can easily showcase products with realistic visual quality, in any configuration and in a variety of formats, including interactive 3D product configurators, images and videos. Content is automatically optimized for the marketer’s intended platform, whether they wish to stream content using cloud technology or publish directly to mobile devices, the web, or eventually augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR) devices.

“In our digital world, it’s harder and harder for marketing to connect with consumers on an emotional level. With Unity Forma, we’re putting powerful capabilities at the fingertips of marketers everywhere so they can inspire audiences to explore their products in immersive, interactive ways and ultimately accelerate the path to purchase,” said Clive Downie, Chief Marketing Officer, Unity. “We anticipate Unity Forma will become the bedrock of modern marketing, enabling brands to create and deliver stunning content and interactive experiences in record time.”

Volkswagen Group has turned to Unity to deliver a range of marketing experiences, from rendering millions of images in real-time for its website car configurators globally to creating mobile apps showcasing vehicles in augmented reality (AR). To highlight what is achievable with Unity Forma, Volkswagen collaborated with Katana Studio and Unity to produce a new campaign video for the 2020 Volkswagen ID.4 EV, the automaker’s first fully-electric SUV. The teams used Unity Forma along with the Unity Editor to create a virtual production leveraging the ID.4’s manufacturing data and author a 45-second spot. The advertisement fuses together rendered car interiors, exteriors and environments with shot patterns and angles that would have been impossible to achieve using a live camera production.