 

Financial calendar 2021

­­Orphazyme A/S
Company announcement                                                                                       
No. 71/2020                                                                                                          
Company Registration No. 32266355


Copenhagen, December 9, 2020 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, today announces that the company expects to publish financial reports according to the following schedule:

Deadline for submission of shareholder proposals to Annual General Meeting
February 11, 2021

Annual Report 2020
March 2, 2021

Annual General Meeting 2021
March 25, 2021

Interim Report First Half 2021
August 24, 2021

The financial reports will upon their release be available at the Company's website, www.orphazyme.com, where information relating to Orphazyme's Annual General Meeting 2020 will also be available in due course prior to the meeting.


For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt, CFO                                  +45 28 98 90 55

About Orphazyme A/S 
Orphazyme is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company is harnessing amplification of Heat-Shock Proteins (or HSPs) in order to develop and commercialize novel therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding, protein aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage diseases and neuromuscular degenerative diseases. Arimoclomol, the company’s lead candidate, is in clinical development for four orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM) and Gaucher disease. Orphazyme is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme’s shares are listed on Nasdaq U.S. (ORPH) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA). 

