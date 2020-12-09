Financial calendar 2021
Orphazyme A/S
Company announcement
No. 71/2020
Company Registration No. 32266355
Copenhagen, December 9, 2020 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, today announces that the company expects to publish financial reports according to the following schedule:
Deadline for submission of shareholder proposals to Annual General Meeting
February 11, 2021
Annual Report 2020
March 2, 2021
Annual General Meeting 2021
March 25, 2021
Interim Report First Half 2021
August 24, 2021
The financial reports will upon their release be available at the Company's website, www.orphazyme.com, where information relating to Orphazyme's Annual General Meeting 2020 will also be available in due course prior to the meeting.
For additional information, please contact
Orphazyme A/S
Anders Vadsholt, CFO +45 28 98 90 55
About Orphazyme A/S
Orphazyme is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company is harnessing amplification of Heat-Shock Proteins (or HSPs) in order to develop and commercialize novel therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding, protein aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage diseases and neuromuscular degenerative diseases. Arimoclomol, the company’s lead candidate, is in clinical development for four orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM) and Gaucher disease. Orphazyme is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme’s shares are listed on Nasdaq U.S. (ORPH) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA).
