Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Helsingin Sanomain Säätiö Position: Closely associated person (X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Nils Ittonen

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20201209095144_5

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-12-08

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 294 Unit price: 13.4 EUR

(2): Volume: 294 Unit price: 13.4 EUR

(3): Volume: 775 Unit price: 13.4 EUR

(4): Volume: 246 Unit price: 13.4 EUR

(5): Volume: 163 Unit price: 13.4 EUR

(6): Volume: 1,228 Unit price: 13.4 EUR

(7): Volume: 250 Unit price: 13.4 EUR

(8): Volume: 147 Unit price: 13.4 EUR

(9): Volume: 360 Unit price: 13.4 EUR

(10): Volume: 289 Unit price: 13.4 EUR

(11): Volume: 613 Unit price: 13.4 EUR

(12): Volume: 358 Unit price: 13.4 EUR

(13): Volume: 448 Unit price: 13.4 EUR

(14): Volume: 3,454 Unit price: 13.4 EUR

(15): Volume: 727 Unit price: 13.4 EUR

(16): Volume: 448 Unit price: 13.4 EUR

(17): Volume: 446 Unit price: 13.4 EUR

(18): Volume: 1,092 Unit price: 13.4 EUR

(19): Volume: 115 Unit price: 13.4 EUR

(20): Volume: 405 Unit price: 13.4 EUR

(21): Volume: 775 Unit price: 13.4 EUR

(22): Volume: 1,077 Unit price: 13.4 EUR

(23): Volume: 23 Unit price: 13.4 EUR

(24): Volume: 374 Unit price: 13.4 EUR

(25): Volume: 777 Unit price: 13.4 EUR

(26): Volume: 1,937 Unit price: 13.41 EUR

(27): Volume: 2,014 Unit price: 13.4 EUR

(28): Volume: 458 Unit price: 13.41 EUR

(29): Volume: 413 Unit price: 13.4 EUR

(30): Volume: 3,954 Unit price: 13.43 EUR

(31): Volume: 7,693 Unit price: 13.43 EUR

(32): Volume: 8,353 Unit price: 13.43 EUR

(33): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 13.42 EUR

(34): Volume: 1,890 Unit price: 13.42 EUR

(35): Volume: 10,610 Unit price: 13.42 EUR

(36): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 13.42 EUR

(37): Volume: 2,500 Unit price: 13.42 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(37): Volume: 70,000 Volume weighted average price: 13.41748 EUR

