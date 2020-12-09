 

P2 Gold Reports High-Grade Surface Sampling and Geophysical Results at Silver Reef

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports on the results of the surface sampling program and airborne geophysical survey at its Silver Reef Property located in northwest British Columbia. Surface sampling has returned numerous high-grade samples, which range in value up to 3.21 g/t gold and 3,885 g/t silver. The airborne geophysical survey shows that the zones are located along the margins of pronounced magnetic lineaments which extend beyond the current limits of the zones by up to 10 kilometers.

Surface Sampling Results

Mapping and prospecting at Silver Reef as part of the 2020 exploration program has expanded the footprint of mineralization. At the time the Silver Reef property was optioned in June of this year, the Main Zone and Northwest Zone were originally thought to be extensions of the same zone, which was defined over 1.5 kilometers. The Main Zone and Northwest Zone have now been determined to be separate trends and part of a stacked system of multiple mineral horizons, which have now been defined over five kilometers. All zones encountered to date are hosted within moderately metamorphosed sediments located along the margins of felsic dykes. The Northwest Zone has been surface sampled for over 800 meters of strike length and is open for expansion. The felsic dyke associated with this zone has been mapped for over 2.5 kilometers and remains open. Likewise, the Main Zone has been extended almost two kilometers to the south where it remains open.

Surface grab sampling has shown that the Northwest Zone and southern extension of the Main Zone, known as Main Zone South, appear to be higher grade than the Main Zone, with grab sample values ranging in value up to 3.21 g/t gold and 3,885 g/t silver.   Both zones remain open for expansion. The Northwest Zone was targeted as part of the 2020 exploration program Phase 1 and Phase 2 drill programs, while the Main Zone South has yet to be drilled.  

Airborne Geophysical Survey

The airborne geophysical survey completed as part of the 2020 exploration program identified numerous magnetic features, which are interpreted to be magnetite skarn developed within the sediments along the margins of dykes and intrusions. At the southern end of the property, two circular intrusions which host historical copper and molybdenum showings are clearly defined. These intrusions are thought to be part of the heat source for the epithermal mineralization seen elsewhere on the property.

04.12.20
P2 Gold Appoints Tom Yip as CFO
30.11.20
P2 Gold Intersects High-Grade Copper at Todd Creek
18.11.20
P2 Gold Closes Financing
12.11.20
P2 Gold Upsizes Financing
12.11.20
P2 Gold Appoints Ken McNaughton as a Director
10.11.20
P2 Gold Upsizes Financing