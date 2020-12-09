Changes in the management of the Tallinna Sadam Nomination Committee

As the current chairman of the Tallinna Sadam Nomination Committee, Veiko Tali, is resigning from his position as Secretary General of the Ministry of Finance from January 2021 and consequently also from the Tallinna Sadam Nomination Committee and to ensure the continuity of the committee, the Tallinna Sadam Nomination Committee appointed current member Ando Leppiman as new chairman from 08.12.2020. Ando Leppiman is the Secretary General of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications and is also a member of the State Nomination Committee. Leppiman has participated in the work of the Tallinna Sadam Nomination Committee since its establishment in the spring of 2019.

The task of the Nomination Committee of Tallinna Sadam is to evaluate the suitability of the Supervisory Board members and to make proposals for the election and removal of Supervisory Board members, the composition of the Supervisory Board, the duration of their mandate and the remuneration. The members of the Nomination Committee are, tree representatives of the majority shareholder by their function: Secretary General of the Ministry of Finance Veiko Tali, Secretary General of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications Ando Leppiman, chairman of the State Nomination Committee Kaido Padar; and two representatives of the minority shareholders with a term date of 5 years - Principal Banker of Transport Team of EBRD Elena Kiseleva and Management Board Member of SEB Varahalduse AS Sven Kunsing.

