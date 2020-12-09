 

CNH Industrial recognized with prestigious ‘A’ score for climate change by CDP

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 11:30  |  34   |   |   


London, December 9, 2020

CDP, the international non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and safeguard water resources, has recognized CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) as a global leader in corporate sustainability by including it on the CDP’s prestigious ‘A List’ for tackling climate change.  Furthermore, CNH Industrial scored an A- in the CDP’s Water Security ‘A List’.

"We are delighted that the CDP has recognised our continuing efforts to tackle climate change,” said Suzanne Heywood, Chair and Acting Chief Executive Officer, CNH Industrial N.V. “We are ever mindful of the impact that our actions have on our planet. That's why we have worked hard to develop alternative propulsion technologies, and to implement new working practices in our world-class manufacturing and logistics programmes, which are cutting greenhouse gas emissions. We're keen to do our part to bring about the low-carbon future that the planet needs."

This year some 9,600 companies disclosed data about their environmental impacts, risks and opportunities to CDP for independent assessment against its scoring methodology. In 2020, companies were requested to do so by over 515 investors with over USD $106 trillion in assets and more than 150 major purchasing organizations with USD $4 trillion in purchasing power. CNH Industrial is one of a small number of high-performing companies out of more than 5,800 that were scored.

A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these companies. This allocates a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks. It also considers best practices regarding environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.


These latest results follow CNH Industrial’s tenth consecutive year as the Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, World and Europe. As of November 30, 2020, CNH Industrial was awarded ISS ESG Prime status and is included in the following indexes: MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes1, ECPI Global Agriculture Liquid, ECPI World ESG Equity, ECPI Global Developed ESG Best-in-Class, ECPI Euro ESG Equity, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120, STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index, STOXX Global ESG Environmental Leaders Index, STOXX Global ESG Social Leaders Index, STOXX Global ESG Governance Leaders Index, STOXX Global ESG Impact Index, STOXX Global Low Carbon Footprint Index, STOXX Global Reported Low Carbon Index2, Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index, and Integrated Governance Index (IGI).

(1) The use by CNH Industrial of any MSCI ESG Research LLC or its affiliates (“MSCI”) data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of CNH Industrial by MSCI. MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers, and are provided ‘as-is’ and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI.
(2) Those listed are the main global STOXX indexes in which CNH Industrial is included.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall    
Corporate Communications Manager
CNH Industrial              
Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338                       
E-mail: mediarelations@cnhind.com
www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachments


CNH Industrial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CNH Industrial recognized with prestigious ‘A’ score for climate change by CDP London, December 9, 2020 CDP, the international non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and safeguard water resources, has recognized CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) as a global leader …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Mydecine Innovations Group to Make First Commercial Export of Legal Psilocybin Mushrooms
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
K92 Mining to Graduate to TSX
VanadiumCorp and CENELEST Testing Next Generation Electrolyte for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries for ...
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
CNH Industrial wins Brazilian innovation award
04.12.20
TechPro²: the project is growing and becoming ever more sustainable
02.12.20
FPT Industrial and Slow Food support sustainable food production communities
01.12.20
CNH Industrial announces the closing of its notes offering of Euro 750,000,000 guaranteed 0.000% notes due April 2024
01.12.20
CNH Industrial, Accenture and Microsoft Collaborate to Develop Connected Industrial Vehicles
30.11.20
CNH Industrial, Accenture and Microsoft collaborate to develop connected industrial vehicles
25.11.20
CNH Industrial announces pricing of its offering of Euro 750,000,000 guaranteed 0.000% notes due April 2024
24.11.20
CNH Industrial announces plans to issue notes denominated in Euro
17.11.20
CNH Industrial announces appointment of new Chief Executive Officer
17.11.20
CNH Industrial named leader once again in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.06.20
4
CNH Industrial - Lounge