LION SMART GMBH with significant growth in turnover - EBITDA slightly positive, cumulative quarterly results slightly negative - significant improvement over previous year

LION E-Mobility AG: ​​​​​​​LION SMART GMBH with significant growth in turnover - EBITDA slightly positive, cumulative quarterly results slightly negative - significant improvement over previous year
09.12.2020

- Expected revenue increase and slightly negative EBITDA in Q3 2020 - high one-off expenses in connection with development project

- Significant increase in sales after three quarters at EUR 12,127 million (previous year: EUR 1,053 million)

- Positive EBITDA until 30.09.2020 at EUR 0,024 million (previous year: EUR -0,647 million) - positive EBITDA margin at 0.2 % (previous year: -47.38 %)

- Positive cumulative operating cash flow of EUR 0,165 million (previous year: EUR -3,061 million) - slightly negative free cash flow expected for the year as a whole

- Sales forecast for the 2020 financial year at approx. EUR 17 million; sales postponed by approx. EUR 1-2 million to the first quarter of 2021 and development project delays - also due to Covid-19 impairments

Preliminary figures in EUR m Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q1-Q3 2020 cumulative Q1-Q3 2019 cumulative Change YoY cumulative Turnover 5.674 0.344 12.127 1.053 +11.074 Total output 5.437 0.344 11.890 1.365 +10.525 EBITDA -0.261 -0.420 0.024 -0.647 +0.671 Quarterly result -0.346 -0.445 -0.121 -0.731 +0.610