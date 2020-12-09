DGAP-News LION E-Mobility AG: LION SMART GMBH with significant growth in turnover - EBITDA slightly positive, cumulative quarterly results slightly negative - significant improvement over previous year
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
LION SMART GMBH with significant growth in turnover - EBITDA slightly positive, cumulative quarterly results slightly negative - significant improvement over previous year
- Expected revenue increase and slightly negative EBITDA in Q3 2020 - high one-off expenses in connection with development project
- Significant increase in sales after three quarters at EUR 12,127 million (previous year: EUR 1,053 million)
- Positive EBITDA until 30.09.2020 at EUR 0,024 million (previous year: EUR -0,647 million) - positive EBITDA margin at 0.2 % (previous year: -47.38 %)
- Positive cumulative operating cash flow of EUR 0,165 million (previous year: EUR -3,061 million) - slightly negative free cash flow expected for the year as a whole
- Sales forecast for the 2020 financial year at approx. EUR 17 million; sales postponed by approx. EUR 1-2 million to the first quarter of 2021 and development project delays - also due to Covid-19 impairments
|Preliminary figures in EUR m
|Q3 2020
|Q3 2019
|Q1-Q3 2020 cumulative
|Q1-Q3 2019 cumulative
|Change YoY cumulative
|Turnover
|5.674
|0.344
|12.127
|1.053
|+11.074
|Total output
|5.437
|0.344
|11.890
|1.365
|+10.525
|EBITDA
|-0.261
|-0.420
|0.024
|-0.647
|+0.671
|Quarterly result
|-0.346
|-0.445
|-0.121
|-0.731
|+0.610
