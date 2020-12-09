SimCorp partners with IntelliBonds to offer AI-augmented, fixed income portfolio management

Dec 9, 2020

Press Release

SimCorp, a leading provider of integrated, front-to-back, multi-asset investment management solutions and services to the world’s largest buy-side institutions, today announces a new collaboration with AI fintech, IntelliBonds , to deliver clients access to AI innovation, enhanced portfolio construction and optimization for fixed income portfolios. The partnership will bolster buy-side firms with improved productivity and portfolio returns, using cloud-based, AI-augmented workflows. In response to the evolving fixed income market, the partnership will see SimCorp offer a resilient and consolidated front office solution, for enhanced alpha generation and risk management. It also aims to address the integration headache and subsequent costs that many buy-side firms are facing, after years of accumulated third party tools in the front office.

In recent years, many buy-side institutions, have sought to tackle portfolio construction and optimization, via a combination of third party and proprietary portfolio management tools, in a bid to find elusive alpha. However, this has led to a minefield of operational woes, from manual data reconciliation to error prone upgrades and increased costs. To eliminate such pain points in the investment lifecycle, SimCorp is pre-integrating a choice of partner-based offerings, such as IntelliBonds, into its core platform, driving additional value to the investment process.

Built by bond professionals to meet the specific needs of portfolio managers and credit analysts, IntelliBonds’ Portfolio Assist AI-augmented platform offers a revolutionary approach to the current fixed income business model. Delivering optimized configuration, it adapts to clients’ specific investment strategies, with the added benefit of saving 20-30% on running costs. Using machine learning, with virtual AI assistants that test and monitor investment strategies, the platform incorporates superior analytics to boost alpha generation, with the creation of portfolio-specific trade ideas and risk warnings.

Through a set of APIs and secure cloud-based connectivity from SimCorp, IntelliBonds will deliver SimCorp clients with fully integrated workflows and processes, with a real-time dashboard of current holdings, and security and price master data for portfolio construction, rebalancing and optimization. This will be integrated directly into front office data flows, such as analytics, pre trade compliance and order execution within SimCorp Dimension, to deliver clients a robust front office solution for alpha generation.