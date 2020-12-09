 

SimCorp partners with IntelliBonds to offer AI-augmented, fixed income portfolio management

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 12:00  |  86   |   |   

Dec 9, 2020

Press Release

SimCorp, a leading provider of integrated, front-to-back, multi-asset investment management solutions and services to the world’s largest buy-side institutions, today announces a new collaboration with AI fintech, IntelliBonds, to deliver clients access to AI innovation, enhanced portfolio construction and optimization for fixed income portfolios. The partnership will bolster buy-side firms with improved productivity and portfolio returns, using cloud-based, AI-augmented workflows. In response to the evolving fixed income market, the partnership will see SimCorp offer a resilient and consolidated front office solution, for enhanced alpha generation and risk management. It also aims to address the integration headache and subsequent costs that many buy-side firms are facing, after years of accumulated third party tools in the front office.

In recent years, many buy-side institutions, have sought to tackle portfolio construction and optimization, via a combination of third party and proprietary portfolio management tools, in a bid to find elusive alpha. However, this has led to a minefield of operational woes, from manual data reconciliation to error prone upgrades and increased costs. To eliminate such pain points in the investment lifecycle, SimCorp is pre-integrating a choice of partner-based offerings, such as IntelliBonds, into its core platform,  driving additional value to the investment process.

Built by bond professionals to meet the specific needs of portfolio managers and credit analysts, IntelliBonds’ Portfolio Assist AI-augmented platform offers a revolutionary approach to the current fixed income business model. Delivering optimized configuration, it adapts to clients’ specific investment strategies, with the added benefit of saving 20-30% on running costs. Using machine learning, with virtual AI assistants that test and monitor investment strategies, the platform incorporates superior analytics to boost alpha generation, with the creation of portfolio-specific trade ideas and risk warnings.

Through a set of APIs and secure cloud-based connectivity from SimCorp, IntelliBonds will deliver SimCorp clients with fully integrated workflows and processes, with a real-time dashboard of current holdings, and security and price master data for portfolio construction, rebalancing and optimization. This will be integrated directly into front office data flows, such as analytics, pre trade compliance and order execution within SimCorp Dimension, to deliver clients a robust front office solution for alpha generation.

Seite 1 von 3


SimCorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SimCorp partners with IntelliBonds to offer AI-augmented, fixed income portfolio management Dec 9, 2020 Press Release SimCorp, a leading provider of integrated, front-to-back, multi-asset investment management solutions and services to the world’s largest buy-side institutions, today announces a new collaboration with AI fintech, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Sorrento Receives Licensure From the State of California for Clinical Testing Laboratory (CLIA) ...
Clariant appoints Conrad Keijzer as Chief Executive Officer
Mydecine Innovations Group to Make First Commercial Export of Legal Psilocybin Mushrooms
Vow ASA: A breakthrough solution in the fight against climate change
22nd Century Receives Order for 3.6 Million New SPECTRUM Variable Nicotine Cigarettes for U.S. ...
VanadiumCorp and CENELEST Testing Next Generation Electrolyte for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries for ...
Standard Uranium Reports High-Grade Uranium Results at Sun Dog Project – Uranium City
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
SimCorp’s Financial Calendar 2021
30.11.20
Central Bank of Sri Lanka selects SimCorp for front-to-back reserve management
13.11.20
SimCorp A/S – Announcement of Managers’ Transactions
12.11.20
SimCorp reports revenue of EUR 310m and EBIT margin of 21% for the first nine months of 2020
11.11.20
SimCorp expands partnerships ecosystem with WTax, to deliver clients enhanced innovation

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
58
Simcorp A/S