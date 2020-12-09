 

Loop Insights and Empower Clinics “Travel Bubble” Solution For Global Travel Industry Partner With SimpliFlying, World’s Leading Aviation Marketing Consulting Firm, To Support Specific Near Term Opportunities With World Renown Resorts, National Tourism Bo

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.12.2020, 12:00  |  107   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum Of Understanding (“MOU”) with SimpliFlying, the world’s leading aviation marketing consulting firm, to support specific near-term opportunities with world renown resorts, national tourism boards, major airlines, airports, cruise ships, and ports.

On October 19th, Loop and Empower Clinics (CBDT:CSE) (EPWCF:OTC) (8EC:FRA) announced a partnership that created the first-ever COVID-19 “Travel Bubble”, combining each company’s respective expertise in venue tracing and testing, each of which has made significant technological advancements and achieved significant milestones in the interim.

Specifically, in the case of Loop, the Company recently announced the successful execution of its “Venue Bubble” solution in two separate live environments hosting NCAA Division 1 basketball teams. This implementation represented the first-ever end-to-end COVID-19 Venue Bubble Solution in a live environment.

As a result of this success, existing discussions have significantly advanced with the following near-term Travel Bubble opportunities: 

NATIONAL TOURISM BOARDS - Dominican Tourism, Cayman Islands Tourism, Bahamas Tourism, Jamaican Tourism, and Turks & Caicos Tourism Boards.

WORLD RENOWN RESORTS - Iberostar, Bahia Principe, and Hyatt Resorts.

Today’s partnership with SimpliFlying now accelerates the possibility for Loop to truly deliver Travel Bubble solutions on a global basis. With Empower Clinics already delivering diverse and dynamic testing solutions capable of processing thousands of tests per day from its world-class laboratory in Dallas, SimpliFlying provides the final piece that connects international airline carriers, airports, cruise lines, and ports that rely on SimpliFlying to provide them with the necessary solution providers, procedures, and protocols.

