Piedmont Announces Intent to Re-Domicile to United States

If the Scheme is approved, Piedmont will move its primary listing from the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) to the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and will retain an ASX listing via Chess Depositary Interests (“CDIs”).

Piedmont Lithium Limited ( “Piedmont” or “Company” ) is pleased to announce its intention to re-domicile from Australia to the United States via a proposed Scheme of Arrangement (the “Scheme”), subject to shareholder, regulatory and court approvals.

To implement the re-domiciliation, Piedmont has entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed (“SID”) with Piedmont Lithium Inc., a newly formed Delaware corporation (“Piedmont USA”), which will become the ultimate parent company of the Piedmont group of companies following the implementation of the Scheme.

Pursuant to the Scheme:

Holders of Piedmont ordinary shares will be entitled to receive one (1) CDI in Piedmont USA for each ordinary share held in Piedmont on the Scheme record date (with each CDI to represent 1/100th of a share of common stock in Piedmont USA); and

Holders of Piedmont American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) (each ADS currently represents 100 Piedmont ordinary shares) will be entitled to receive one (1) share of common stock in Piedmont USA for each ADS held in Piedmont on the Scheme record date.

The re-domiciliation is not expected to result in any material changes to Piedmont’s assets, management, operations, or strategy, and is expected to be structured on a tax-neutral basis to Piedmont and its shareholders.

Rationale for the Scheme

Piedmont’s Board of Directors believe that becoming a U.S. company will allow Piedmont to streamline its business operations given substantially all of our core assets and management team are currently in the United States and the re-domiciliation may deliver certain additional benefits to Piedmont and its shareholders, including:

Increased attractiveness of Piedmont USA to a broader U.S. investor pool who previously could not invest in non-U.S. securities, leading to Piedmont being more fully valued over time by a greater number of investors;

Improved access to lower-cost debt and equity capital in the U.S. markets, which are larger and more diverse than Australian capital markets, thus enabling future growth to be financed at a lower cost;

Increased demand for Piedmont USA shares due to the Company’s expected inclusion in important U.S. stock market indices such as the Russell 2000 and the S&P Total Market; and

A simplified corporate structure for potential future merger, sale or acquisition transactions, which may increase Piedmont’s attractiveness to potential merger partners, sellers or acquirers.

Board Recommendation