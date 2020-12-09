 

Walgreens Flu Index Reveals Flu Activity for the 2020-2021 Flu Season

Walgreens today launched its Walgreens Flu Index for the 2020-2021 season to help communities track flu activity in their area and serve as a reminder to get vaccinated against the flu, just in time for National Influenza Vaccination Week Dec. 6 - Dec. 12. With COVID-19 cases continuing to surge across the country, health experts are encouraging flu shots to prevent the spread of two respiratory illnesses circulating at the same time and hospitals reaching capacity.

“It’s important everyone remain vigilant in getting vaccinated against the flu to reduce the burden on our already strained healthcare system during the pandemic,” said Kevin Ban, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Walgreens. “Even once COVID-19 vaccines are approved, it takes time for them to reach the general population. Flu shots are available today at local Walgreens pharmacies nationwide and something everyone can do to protect their health, and the health of their loved ones.”

The Walgreens Flu Index shows that in the month of November, overall flu activity was low nationwide compared to a normal flu season. Several Texan communities topped the list, with southern markets showing the most widespread flu activity both this flu season and in the 2019-2020 flu season. Many of the same states topped the list during the month of November for both the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 flu seasons, including Nevada, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, New Mexico, Tennessee and Arkansas.

“The unprecedented demand we’ve seen for flu shots this season, along with safety precautions everyone is taking to limit the spread of COVID-19, such as social distancing, wearing facemasks and frequently washing their hands, may be contributing to lower flu activity this season,” added Dr. Ban.

Through the time lapse feature of the Walgreens Flu Index, users can see how current flu activity compares to last season.

Top 10 DMAs with Flu Activity
 For the Month of November

  1. San Angelo, Texas
  2. Abilene-Sweetwater, Texas
  3. El Paso, Texas
  4. Tyler-Longview, Texas
  5. Las Vegas
  6. Jackson, Tenn.
  7. Laredo, Texas
  8. Alexandria, La.
  9. Wichita Falls, TX & Lawton, Okla.
  10. Odessa-Midland, Texas

Top 10 States with Flu Activity
 For the Month of November

  1. Nevada
  2. Texas
  3. Mississippi
  4. Alabama
  5. New Mexico
  6. Tennessee
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Louisiana
  9. Arkansas
  10. New Jersey

What It Is

