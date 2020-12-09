 

NanoString’s GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler Identifies Diverse Immune Responses Within COVID-19 Patients in Study Published in Nature Communications

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced the publication of a new peer-reviewed study utilizing its GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) platform to uncover new information in patients’ responses to SARS-CoV-2 infection. The study published in Nature Communications titled, “Temporal and Spatial Heterogeneity of Host Response to SARS-CoV-2 Pulmonary Infection,” revealed the spatial heterogeneity of patients’ immune responses based on GeoMx DSP profiling of active SARS-CoV-2 infection in the lungs. These learnings identifying the relationship between viral location and immune response have the potential to be applied towards future therapeutic and clinical applications.

Figure A: SARS Co-V2 is visualized in infected lung tissue from 6 different tissue samples with ACD RNAscope probe (pink), and corresponding virus-positive and virus-negative ROIs were selected from a serial section for GeoMx profiling with the Cancer Transcriptome Atlas. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Figure A: SARS Co-V2 is visualized in infected lung tissue from 6 different tissue samples with ACD RNAscope probe (pink), and corresponding virus-positive and virus-negative ROIs were selected from a serial section for GeoMx profiling with the Cancer Transcriptome Atlas.

COVID-19 is still poorly understood within the scientific community, and outcomes vary greatly across individual patients. Research efforts have been challenged by the scarcity of patient-derived tissue samples, as well as the necessity of fixing such samples prior to analysis to reduce the risk of viral transmission. However, the ability of GeoMx DSP to perform high-plex, spatial profiling of formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) samples enables researchers to gather more information from each precious sample and rapidly evaluate the body’s response to infection.

“We now have the ability to better understand the diversity of SARS-CoV-2 infections in patient lung samples using the unprecedented spatial transcriptomic and proteomic analysis that the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler provides,” said David Ting, Associate Clinical Director for Innovation at the Mass General Cancer Center and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. “We hope these findings, along with continued spatial analysis of infected tissue samples, will inform the design of prospective interventional trials.”

