CXone Manages a Record Number of Digital Interactions as Online Sales Spike on Cyber Monday

Digital’s performance on Cyber Monday validates the on-going behavioral shift as both consumers and contact centers adapt to the current environment. For example, the 2020 NICE inContact CX Transformation Benchmark Study, Business Wave revealed that 62 percent of contact centers reported an increase in digital interaction volumes during the global pandemic. In fact, in the month of November, leading to Cyber Monday, the overall digital volume in CXone increased more than 60 percent year over year.

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that NICE inContact CXone , a global leading cloud customer experience platform, saw digital interactions surge on Cyber Monday, one of the highest volume online shopping days on the calendar. On Cyber Monday, November 30, 2020, digital interactions powered by CXone significantly surpassed their 2019 numbers with over 70 percent growth in messaging and chat in the days leading to Cyber Monday.

“The growth CXone has seen across digital channels this year is staggering, albeit not unexpected,” said Paul Jarman, NICE inContact CEO. “The circumstances of 2020 have driven consumers to increase the use of contact centers in general and towards the channels that they’re fluent with in their personal lives – chat, email, social, SMS. What’s important for contact center leaders to take away from Cyber Monday and beyond is that a semblance of these behavioral changes is likely permanent. Meeting and exceeding the expectations of digitally savvy customers means having a foundation to provide seamless, exceptional omnichannel experiences.”

According to the NICE inContact CX Transformation Benchmark, two-thirds of contact center leaders (66 percent) not using the cloud today indicated that they are planning to accelerate their move as a result of the pandemic. As more and more contact centers look to get ahead of disruption and embrace digital flexibility, contact centers must address the need for successful omnichannel integration. NICE inContact CXone delivers the world’s most comprehensive digital-first omnichannel offering in the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) market with more than 30 options to connect with customers in their channel of choice.