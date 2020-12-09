 

CENTOGENE to Report Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on December 16, 2020

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany, and BERLIN, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that it will issue a press release reporting its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020, on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, and will host a conference call to discuss these results at 8 a.m. EST that day.

Participants may register in advance for the conference call to be held on December 16, 2020, at http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/6768815. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial In Numbers, a Direct Event Passcode, and a unique Registrant ID. Registrants can then join up to 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The webcast of the conference call and the related earnings presentation will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investors.centogene.com.

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Our goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our extensive rare disease knowledge, including epidemiological and clinical data, as well as innovative biomarkers. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with over 3.6 billion weighted data points from approximately 570,000 patients representing over 120 different countries as of August 31, 2020.

The Company’s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data that reflects a global population, and also a biobank of these patients’ blood samples. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform that comprehensively analyzes multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases, which can aid in the identification of patients and improve our pharmaceutical partners’ ability to bring orphan drugs to the market. As of August 31, 2020, the Company collaborated with over 40 pharmaceutical partners covering over 45 different rare diseases

