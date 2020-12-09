 

Pam Lifford and Thomas R. Greco Join Tapestry, Inc. Board of Directors

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR), a leading New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, today announced that Pam Lifford and Tom Greco have been appointed to Tapestry’s Board of Directors. The appointments of Ms. Lifford and Mr. Greco to the Board bring the membership to ten, including nine independent directors.

Joanne Crevoiserat, Chief Executive Officer of Tapestry, Inc., said, We are extremely pleased that Pam and Tom have agreed to join our Board. Pam is a results-driven leader with a passion for our industry and a strong track record of growing iconic global consumer brands. Tom is an innovative leader who brings a unique combination of strategic and operational expertise from customer centric businesses. We are confident that their respective experience and counsel will prove valuable to us as we execute our Acceleration Program and fuel long-term growth and profitability across our portfolio of brands.”

“We are delighted to have identified two exceptional individuals who will further strengthen and diversify our Board’s breadth of expertise and perspectives,” said Susan Kropf, Chair of the Board of Tapestry, Inc. “I am confident that Pam and Tom are going to make important and positive impacts on our company and I am very pleased to welcome them to our Board.”

Ms. Lifford serves as President, Warner Bros./WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group’s Global Brands and Experiences overseeing the development of innovative fan-engagement opportunities across WarnerMedia’s content and networks businesses, which include Warner Bros., HBO and Cartoon Network properties, consumer products and themed entertainment. In addition, she heads storytelling giant DC, home to iconic characters such as Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. With more than 25 years of experience, Ms. Lifford spent 12 years at the Disney Company where in her role as Executive Vice President she oversaw the global home, fashion and infant businesses. She is largely credited with evolving Mickey and Minnie Mouse from a children’s business to global fashion and lifestyle brands driven by notable collaborations with renowned designers. Earlier in her career, Ms. Lifford held positions at leading brands, including Nike, Quiksilver, Inc., and Road Runner Sports.

