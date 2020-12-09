 

SAFE-T Announces Acquisition of Chi Cooked LLC

Accretive Acquisition of the Cloud-Based Global IP Proxy Services Provider Strengthens Position as One-Stop Shop for Proxy-Related Business Solutions

HERZLIYA, Israel , Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Safe-T USA Inc., acquired the entire equity interest in Chi Cooked LLC (“Chi Cooked”), a profitable U.S.-based company specializing in cloud-based global IP proxy services. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive and will be funded with internal cash resources.

Chi Cooked principally operates in the field of internet data center infrastructure and IP proxy services, serving thousands of monthly paying customers. According to unaudited financial data provided to Safe-T, Chi Cooked’s revenues, on a cash basis for the ten-month period ended October 31, 2020, were approximately $1.1 million. Chi Cooked has been profitable since its inception in 2017.  

The acquisition is part of Safe-T’s strategy to become a “one-stop shop” for all proxy-related business requirements. The acquisition will complement Safe-T’s wholly-owned subsidiary, NetNut - an existing Data Center proxy network - allowing customers to choose the best fit for their needs, as well as diversify Safe-T’s revenue source generated from the combined proxy businesses.

The initial consideration paid on the closing of the transaction, for the sale and purchase of 100% of the equity interest in Chi Cooked, was $1.1 million in cash, subject to customary post-closing adjustments. The consideration may be increased by an additional earn-out payment which is expected to be paid in April 2022, calculated as the excess of Chi Cooked’s 2021 revenues over $1 million, subject to an operating margin of at least 37.5%. Safe-T may decide, at its sole discretion, to pay up to 25% of the earn-out consideration in stock. Chi Cooked’s sole shareholder and founder will continue to lead Chi Cooked’s operations as its Chief Executive Officer.

Shachar Daniel, Safe-T’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Chi Cooked is an example of the type of strategic, accretive acquisitions we will continue to pursue – leveraging our expertise and infrastructure to achieve profit growth through our secure access solutions. This transaction provides financial and operational benefits to Safe-T and is a natural fit that is highly complementary to our existing services. We expect our core businesses to continue growing organically, as well as through acquisitions that allow us to expand both our suite of services and customer base, which ultimately, should drive long-term value for our shareholders.”

