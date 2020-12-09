Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

AGRANA Executive Board Member Harringer: "As a food manufacturer and part of thecritical infrastructure, we embrace our responsibility by implementingcomprehensive coronavirus protection measures."

Vienna - At AGRANA, our two top priorities are the health of our employees andthe ability to deliver our products. Since the end of October, the company hasbeen carrying out voluntary rapid coronavirus tests twice a week at all Austriansites in order to protect employees and ensure the continuity of our productionand supply as far as possible.

We are using COVID-19 antibody tests, which are also regularly carried out bythe Samaritan Workers' Federation, the Red Cross and the Green Cross. Theyindicate within minutes whether a person is in the contagious phase of a COVID-19 infection. This means that they are very likely to find highly infectiousindividuals who pose a risk to their environment, possibly without experiencingany coronavirus symptoms themselves. If a rapid test is positive, a PCR test isperformed as a follow-up for verification. The experience of the last six weekshas shown that 96% of the rapid test results have been confirmed. Theintroduction of the rapid tests has meant that more asymptomatic cases have beenidentified than previously, which has successfully prevented the virus fromspreading in the company.

"These rapid coronavirus tests are very reliable and form a vital aspect of ourhygiene and safety concepts because they enable possible chains of infection inthe company to be interrupted at an early stage. Our coronavirus protectionmeasures are an expression of our responsibility as a food manufacturer and partof the critical infrastructure. Being able to continue production ensures thesupply of our products to the population while safeguarding the jobs of ouremployees," says AGRANA Executive Board member and COVID crisis manager Dr.Norbert Harringer.

AGRANA Central Works Council Chairman Thomas Buder also supports the companymanagement's initiative and emphasizes that "the rapid coronavirus tests carriedout by AGRANA are important, they are widely accepted by our employees andincrease their sense of safety."

Since the coronavirus tests only provide a temporary snapshot, they are carriedout regularly and they supplement the other protection measures implemented inthe company. Since the spring, AGRANA has implemented a broad package ofcoronavirus measures at its sites, including special safety measures likecontactless shift handovers, the physical separation of workstations, areduction in the number of external companies on site, strict guidelines for theuse of social rooms and the compulsory wearing of facial masks. At AGRANA inAustria, 15 of our approx. 2,000 employees are currently infected with COVID-19.

About AGRANA
AGRANA converts agricultural raw materials into high-quality foods and numerousindustrial intermediate products. About 9,400 employees at 56 productionfacilities worldwide generate annual Group revenue of around EUR 2.5 billion.The Group was founded in 1988, is the global leader in fruit preparations andalso a major producer of fruit juice concentrates in Europe as well as being akey manufacturer of customised potato, corn and wheat starch products as well asbioethanol in its Starch segment. AGRANA is one of the leading sugar companiesin Central and Eastern Europe.