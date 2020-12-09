Mabanaft is a founding member of AquaVentus
|
Pioneering project for offshore production of green hydrogen
Hamburg, December 9, 2020 - Mabanaft is a member of the newly founded AquaVentus association, which aims to install a total of 10 gigawatts of offshore wind turbines in the North Sea
between Helgoland and the Sandbank Doggerbank by 2035. One million tons of green hydrogen per year could soon be produced on the high seas.
Mabanaft is proud to be a founding member along with a strong group of leading companies, organizations and institutions jointly forming the AquaVentus platform.
"We believe that the transformation towards cleaner and lower carbon economy will require a broad range of solutions to secure the future energy needs of our customers. Green Hydrogen will be one of the key components of this transformation," comments Oleksandr Siromakha, Head of Sustainable Fuels, Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG.
The AquaVentus association is made up of innovative organizations and research institutes as well as leading international companies that are proclaiming a new age of climate-friendly energy with the production of green hydrogen at sea. www.aquaventus.org
Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG is a subsidiary of Marquard & Bahls, an agile, independent holding company in the energy & chemicals sector. As a leading independent and integrated energy company, Mabanaft offers its customers innovative energy solutions for their transportation, heating and industrial needs. In addition, the company is active in trading with petroleum products, natural gas liquids and biofuels. www.mabanaft.com
For media inquiries, please contact:
Oleksandr Siromakha
Head of Sustainable Fuels
Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG
+49 40 37004-7844
oleksandr.siromakha@mabanaft.com
