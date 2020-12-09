 

DGAP-DD HELMA Eigenheimbau AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.12.2020 / 12:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Max
Last name(s): Bode

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HELMA Eigenheimbau AG

b) LEI
529900Z5OVX74EG2PD20 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Stock options to subscribe for shares of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG; without separate identification

b) Nature of the transaction
Transactions as part of an employee participation program: granting of 40,000 stock options as part of a stock option plan (on the basis of the authorisation pursuant to agenda item number 10 of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of July 3, 2020 - Stock Option Plan 2020)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-07; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


09.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG
Zum Meersefeld 4
31275 Lehrte
Germany
Internet: www.helma.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63871  09.12.2020 



Disclaimer

