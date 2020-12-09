 

Sonic Automotive’s Inventory Management Technology Receives Ventana Research Overall Digital Leadership Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 12:55  |  47   |   |   

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (“Sonic” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SAH), a Fortune 500 Company and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, today announced it has been named the winner of the 13th Annual Ventana Research Overall Digital Leadership Award. The award highlights Sonic’s use of Microstrategy HyperIntelligence to implement Buyer Hypercards, supporting Sonic’s proprietary, industry-leading real-time vehicle inventory management platform.

The prestigious Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards recognize leaders and pioneers who have contributed to their organization’s success and championed improvements across their people, processes, and information technology. Buyer Hypercards are a key component of the Company’s EchoPark pre-owned vehicle strategy, providing advanced, analytical inventory procurement support to enable the Company to source the right vehicles, at the right price, in a highly efficient manner.

“We are tremendously proud of our team for developing and implementing our innovative Buyer Hypercards platform,” said Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive. “As a company, we are committed to driving advancements in automotive retailing technology to maximize operating efficiency and deliver a fantastic vehicle purchase experience for our guests.”

“Sonic Automotive’s use of MicroStrategy HyperIntelligence brings data and information to employees rather than the other way around,” said David Menninger, SVP and Research Director, Ventana Research. “The application is an innovative use of analytics technology designed around the way people do their jobs. Congratulations to all involved.”

About EchoPark Automotive

EchoPark Automotive is a growing operating segment within the Company that specializes in pre-owned vehicle sales and provides a unique guest experience unlike traditional used car stores. More information about EchoPark Automotive can be found at www.echopark.com.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers. Sonic can be reached on the web at www.sonicautomotive.com.

About Ventana Research

Ventana Research is an authoritative and respected benchmark business technology research and advisory services firm. Business and IT professionals worldwide are members of its community and benefit from Ventana Research's insights, as do highly regarded media and association partners around the globe. To learn how Ventana Research advances the maturity of organizations’ use of information and technology through benchmark research, education and advisory services, visit www.ventanaresearch.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Included herein are forward-looking statements, including anticipated advancements in automotive retailing technology, operating efficiency and guest experience. There are many factors that affect management’s views about future events and trends of the Company’s business. These factors involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or trends to differ materially from management’s views, including, without limitation, economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, new and used vehicle industry sales volume, anticipated future growth in our EchoPark Segment, the success of our operational strategies, the rate and timing of overall economic expansion or contraction, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government-imposed restrictions on operations, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and other reports and information filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC.

Sonic Automotive (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sonic Automotive’s Inventory Management Technology Receives Ventana Research Overall Digital Leadership Award Sonic Automotive, Inc. (“Sonic” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SAH), a Fortune 500 Company and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, today announced it has been named the winner of the 13th Annual Ventana Research Overall Digital Leadership …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Switzerland Exercises Increased Option for 7.5 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 ...
AWS Announces Nine New Amazon SageMaker Capabilities
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Palantir Technologies Expands FDA Partnership With $44m Contract
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for Pfizer’s ...
GE Announces $4 Billion of Actions to Further Solidify Financial Position
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Participate in D.A. Davidson Semicap, Laser & Optical Virtual Conference
Apple Introduces AirPods Max, the Magic of AirPods in a Stunning Over-ear Design
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Becomes Fastest-Selling PC Game of All Time
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Sonic Automotive Continues Expansion of EchoPark Network with Newest Store in Plano, Texas