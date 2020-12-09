HydraFacial, an Experiential Beauty Health Company, and Vesper Healthcare Announce Business Combination

The HydraFacial Company (“HydraFacial,” or the “Company”), a category-creating beauty health company, and Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VSPR) (“Vesper Healthcare”), a special purpose acquisition company co-founded by Brent Saunders, former CEO of Allergan, Forest Laboratories, and Bausch + Lomb, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which HydraFacial and Vesper Healthcare will combine, and after which HydraFacial will become a public company. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company expects to be listed on the NASDAQ exchange. HydraFacial is owned by Linden Capital Partners (“Linden”) and DW Healthcare Partners IV, LP (“DWHP”) both of which are private equity firms focused exclusively on the healthcare industry.

Headquartered in Long Beach, California, The HydraFacial Company has a 23-year history. The Company’s HydraFacial system offers an effective, experiential, non-invasive and accessible skin treatment experience. The HydraFacial signature treatment utilizes an innovative approach using a delivery system to provide, within approximately 30 minutes, a three-step experience to cleanse, extract and hydrate skin, offering an immediate outcome and an instantly gratifying glow. Treatments can be further customized to address individual skin concerns and needs with the use of a variety of specific booster serums.

In December of 2016, the Company was acquired by private equity firms Linden and DWHP. Since then, HydraFacial has generated compounded annual revenue growth of more than 50% through 2019. HydraFacial has built a community of loyal estheticians and consumers through its innovative skincare solutions, education and comprehensive training for estheticians, combined with sales and marketing initiatives and impactful social media campaigns. Overall, HydraFacial currently has over 15,000 delivery systems in more than 87 countries globally with the HydraFacial and Perk products. In 2019, 3.2 million HydraFacial treatments were performed worldwide.

HydraFacial is well positioned to benefit from four key advantages: (i) a large and growing market with favorable demographic trends; (ii) a technologically advanced offering with high consumer and provider satisfaction; (iii) a shift in consumer behavior in seeking approachable and effective skin health solutions that bridge the gap between traditional beauty and healthcare options; and (iv) a diversified channel mix that spans multiple touch points including day and resort spas, medical offices such as dermatology and plastic surgery, and beauty retail.