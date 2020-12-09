 

Skyharbour Signs Definitive Agreement with Pitchblende Energy and Valor Resources to Option 80% of the North Falcon Point Uranium Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQB: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the execution of a Definitive Agreement with Australian-registered Pitchblende Energy Pty Ltd (“Pitchblende”) and Valor Resources (ASX: VAL), which provides Pitchblende an earn-in option to acquire an 80% working interest in the North Falcon Point Uranium Project, to be renamed the Hook Lake Uranium Project (the “Property”).

Skyharbour’s Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SYH-Athabasca-Map.pdf

Under the Definitive Agreement, and subject to completion of the acquisition of Pitchblende by ASX-listed Valor Resources Limited (ASX: VAL) (“Valor”), Pitchblende will contribute cash and exploration expenditure consideration totaling CAD $3,975,000 over a three-year period (“Project Consideration”). Of the Project Consideration, $475,000 will be in cash payments to Skyharbour as well as $3,500,000 in exploration expenditures. Valor will also issue a total of 233,333,333 shares (“Consideration Shares”) upfront.

Skyharbour’s President and CEO, Jordan Trimble commented: “We are thrilled to have this Definitive Agreement signed as we continue to execute on our business model by adding value to our project base in the Athabasca Basin through strategic partnerships as well as focused mineral exploration at our flagship Moore Lake Project. We are excited to have the opportunity to work with new partners in Pitchblende and Valor led by experienced management and technical teams at our North Falcon Point Project while maintaining a 100% interest at the Frasers Lakes Uranium and Thorium Deposit at the South Falcon Point Project. News will be forthcoming on exploration plans and the timing is excellent given the recent upward momentum in the uranium market.”

North Falcon Point Project Summary:

Pitchblende will have the right to earn an 80% working interest in the North Falcon Point Project (to be renamed the Hook Lake Uranium Project) located 60 km east of the Key Lake Uranium Mine in northern Saskatchewan. Covering 25,846 hectares, the 16 contiguous mineral claims host several prospective areas of uranium mineralisation including:

  • Hook Lake / Zone S - High grade surface outcrop with reported grades in grab samples up to 68% U3O8; a bio-geochemical survey carried out over the trenches in 2015 responded positively with along-strike anomalies 2 km to the northeast
  • Nob Hill - Fracture-controlled vein-type uranium mineralisation on surface outcrop with up to 0.130% - 0.141% U3O8 in grab samples; diamond drilling intersected anomalous uranium in several drill holes with values up to 422 ppm U over 0.5 m
  • West Way - Vein type U mineralisation within a NE-trending shear zone; grab samples taken from the surface showing contained variable uranium values including up to 0.475% U3O8 and drilling of the structure intersected the altered shear zone at depth, along with anomalous Cu, Ni, Co, As, V, U, & Pb
  • Grid T - Fracture-hosted secondary uranium mineralisation in sheared calc-silicates and marbles in a 100 m x 20 m zone of anomalous radioactivity with grab samples having up to 800 ppm U
  • Alexander Lake Boulder Field - 30 biotite-quartz-k-feldspar pegmatite boulders NE of Alexander Lake; the best results include 360 ppm U, 1,400 ppm U and 1,600 ppm U respectively
  • Thompson Lake Boulder Field - Numerous radioactive boulders and blocks of pegmatized meta-arkose, pegmatite, and granite; the best value obtained was 738 ppm U from a granite boulder
  • NE Alexander Lake – Several calc-silicate, plagioclase-quartz granulite, quartzite, and meta-arkose boulders with up to 4,800 ppm U, 7,600 ppm Mo and 1,220 ppm Ni
