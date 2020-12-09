 

State Department Officials and Representatives of Allied Nations Call for Trials to Prosecute Acts Of Genocide and Atrocities Committed by ISIS

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide, Good of All, a non-profit education organization promoting universal rights, held a virtual press briefing today to call for trials to prosecute acts of genocide and other human rights atrocities committed by ISIS in Iraq and Syria. A new online human rights education portal with videos featuring the stories of the ISIS rape, enslavement, and genocide was also launched.

Who:

  • Ambassador-at-Large Morse H. Tan, Office of Global Criminal Justice, U.S. Department of State
  • Ambassador-at-Large Kelley Currie, Office for Global Women's Issues, U.S. Department of State
  • Ambassador Emily Haber, German Ambassador to the United States
  • Commissioner Nadine Maenza, US International Religious Freedom Commission
  • Matthew Daniels, JD, PhD, Founder, Universal Rights Academy
  • Jacqueline Isaac, Vice President, Roads of Success
  • State Secretary Tristan Azbej, State Secretariat for the Aid of Persecuted Christians and the Hungary Helps Program, Prime Minister's Office – Hungary
  • Father Waldemar Cislo, Director, Polish Section of the Pontifical Foundation Aid to the Church in Need
  • Senior Official Bedran Ciya Kurd, Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria

When:   

Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00am ET, International Day of Commemoration & Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide



Where:  

The livestream for this event can be viewed:


Online at The National Press Club: https://www.press.org/events/good-all


Universal Rights Academy: https://www.universalrights.org/

In the course of today's press conference, Matthew Daniels, JD, PhD, Founder of the Universal Rights Academy said: "On the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide, we will use the occasion of the launch of a new universal rights education portal to issue a renewed call for trials of captured ISIS fighters in order to hold all ISIS members in captivity accountable for their crimes against humanity."



