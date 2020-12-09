Carvana Brings The New Way to Buy a Car to Arkansas

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, now offers as-soon-as next-day vehicle delivery in Little Rock. In as little as 5 minutes, from the comfort of home or on the go via mobile device, customers can shop more than 20,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, sell or trade their current vehicle to Carvana and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery.

Carvana makes Arkansas debut, offering as-soon-as-next day vehicle delivery to Little Rock area residents. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana customers save valuable time and money with The New Way to Buy a Car by skipping the dealership and shopping online. And Carvana never charges hidden, bogus fees like “documentation fees,” which can often be added to the price of a vehicle at the last minute.

All 20,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory are photographed in 360 degrees, so customers get a high-definition virtual tour, along with the peace of mind of a 7-day return policy. This upgrade to the traditional test drive gives customers the time to ensure their vehicle fits their life, whether installing car seats or seeing how much cargo space it offers for groceries. Additionally, Carvana vehicles are Carvana Certified, having passed a rigorous, 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page.

Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answer a few questions and Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.

“Our goal is to bring The New Way to Buy a Car to as many customers as possible, and making our Arkansas debut in Little Rock brings us even closer to that goal, ” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “We look forward to now offering as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Little Rock area residents and we’re confident they will appreciate the ease and transparency Carvana brings to car buying.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 264 markets across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005124/en/