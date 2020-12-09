 

Summit Wireless Launches on M-Vest

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems and founding member of the WiSA Association, today announced that it has made available an updated corporate presentation and business summary overview on M-Vest.com. Through this website, Summit Wireless plans to provide regular updates, which shall have also been disseminated publicly through other means.

Please visit www.m-vest.com/insights/spotlight/summit-wireless-technologies-inc to access the M-Vest website, www.summitwireless.com for more information regarding Summit Wireless, and www.wisaassociation.org for more information regarding WiSA Association.

The presentations that the company publishes via the M-Vest website shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Maxim Group LLC and M-Vest:

M-Vest, is an online investment bank and digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information and access investment opportunities. M Vest LLC hosted company profiles and other materials including web content, are based on data obtained from sources M-Vest believes to be reliable but are not guaranteed as to accuracy and are not purported to be complete. As such, the information should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Any opinions expressed in M-Vest hosted company profiles, or other materials and presentations are subject to change. M-Vest and its affiliates may own shares of securities or options of the issuers mentioned on the M-Vest website. In the purview of Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 and in the interest of full disclosure, M-Vest calls the reader's attention to the fact that M Vest is retained by certain clients to increase investor awareness.

Maxim Group, a sister company to M-Vest LLC, is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm that currently provides research coverage on Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. Maxim Group acted as book-running manager and placement agent for offerings of securities for Summit Wireless, Inc. in the past 12 months. Maxim Group received compensation for investment banking services from Summit Wireless, Inc. Maxim Group may receive or intends to seek compensation for investment banking services from Summit Wireless, Inc. in the next 12 months.

